Global Orthotics Market – Analysis By Function, Anatomical Position, End User, By Region, By Country : Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19

Moreover, technological advancements in the field of orthotics along with higher demand from the rising aged population and rising cases of sports injuries is propelling the market growth in the world. The other key factors propelling the growth are the rising adoption of universal health coverage in the developed and developing markets, increasing product launches, rising healthcare infrastructure and expenditure along with the presence of key market players who constantly undertake research and development activities in the market.



The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the global orthotics market and the companies experienced a reduction in revenue due to a decline in the number of patients. A significant decline was due to patients deciding to postpone their visits for various reasons including concern regarding their own health and safety.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Orthotics Market by Value (USD Million)



• The report presents the analysis of the Orthotics market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the Orthotics Market by Function (Static Orthoses, Dynamic Orthoses)



• The report analyses the Orthotics Market by Anatomical Position (Upper Extremity Orthoses, Lower Extremity Orthoses and Spinal Orthoses)



• The report analyses the Orthotics Market by End-users (Hospitals, Prosthetics & Orthotics Clinic, Rehabilitation Centres)



• The Global Orthotics Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA).



• The Global Orthotics Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Australia).



• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Function, by Anatomical Position and By End-users.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.



• The companies analysed in the report include Colfax corporation, Ossur, Otto Bock, Orthofix, Blatchford, DeRoyal Industries, Bauerfeind AG, Thuasne USA, Fillaeur Companies, Trulife.



Key Target Audience



• Orthotics Manufacturers



• Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

