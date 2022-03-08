Worldwide Biogas Industry to 2027 - Electricity Generation to Witness Significant Growth

Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biogas Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biogas market is expected to register a more than 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027. The outbreak of the COVID-19 in Q1 of 2020 has harmed the global biogas market. For instance, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 much of the groundwork was stopped for Mount Everest Biogas Project in Nepal.

Further, due to the COVID-19 India is likely to miss its 15 million biogas production by 2023. The biogas market is primarily driven by rising electricity demand and the growing focus on alternative fuels to achieve an imperishable form of energy and security. However, a lack of awareness and understanding about biogas as a source of energy in the general public is likely to hinder the market growth.

The electricity generation segment is expected to hold a dominant market share. Rising electricity costs and transition to clean energy generation from renewable sources such as biogas are expected to drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

With the potential to reduce greenhouse emissions by 18%-20% of the current greenhouse gas emission of 4360 Metric Tons (Mt) CO2 equivalent, and with the potential to meet 19% of the global electricity demand by 2050, the biogas market is excepted to have a tremendous opportunity in the near future.

Europe was the largest biogas market in 2020, with six significant players. As per the statistical report 2020 published by European Gas Association, the region has produced around 167TWh of biogas from 19,000 biogas plants in 2020.

Electricity Generation to Witness a Significant Growth

Electricity generation from biogas has become a major trend in many countries such as Germany, China, and India. Traditional conversion of biogas to generate electricity through a generator is predominantly the most active technology; however, electricity can also be generated through biogas through a fuel cell.

The installed capacity of biogas energy worldwide reached around 20.1 gigawatts in 2020. With the introduction of new technologies and innovation in the development of fuel cells, the installed capacity is expected to be continuously growing.

There are several upcoming projects, commissioning of which is expected to support the market positively during the forecast period. As per Biogas World, globally there are nearly 2691 biogas projects, of which there are more than 30 projects that are in various development phases. A few of the prominent upcoming projects are the Hodzo biogas plant and the LA Sanitation biogas plant.

Thus such a development work is expected to support the rising electricity demand across the globe during the study period.

Europe to Dominate the Market

With the maximum biogas production of 167TWh in 2020, Europe had dominated the biogas market.

In 2020, the region had around 19,000 plants, with an approximate installed capacity of approximately 13.8 GW. Germany is the dominant country, with the highest number of biogas plants, followed by Italy, France, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The region cumulatively generated around 63380 GWh of electricity in 2019, as per the latest report published by International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), with Germany being the largest producer. Moreover, Italy, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, France, and Poland are other biogas-based electricity producers in the region.

Moreover, In Europe, various levels of government offer funding for biogas or have put into place policies to support the industry. With government support and policies, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period. For Instance: On March 2020, the European Commission approved under EU State aid rules an Italian support scheme for the production and distribution of advanced biofuels, including advanced biomethane.

Hence, with existing infrastructure and government support schemes, the region is likely to dominate the market during the study period.

