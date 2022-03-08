The Worldwide Video Surveillance Industry is Expected to Reach $69.4 Billion by 2026

Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Video Surveillance Market (2021-2026) by Offering Type, System Type, Vertical Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Video Surveillance Market is estimated to be USD 42.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 69.4 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.
Market Dynamics
The Global Video Surveillance Market is driven due to the growing usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Software Analytics in video surveillance. Increased hardware capabilities of video cameras are driving the growth of the market. Also, increasing Concerns related to public safety and security are fuelling the market growth. On the other hand, privacy and security associated with video data restrict the market's growth.
Furthermore, the growing adoption of thermal cameras, rising use of various evolving technologies such as big data, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart cities, and increasing usage of smart devices for video monitoring will create opportunities for the market. Moreover, a requirement of higher bandwidth and high-capacity storage systems and different interoperability standards among other manufacturers are the challenges that may negatively affect the market.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Video Surveillance Market is segmented further based on Offering Type, System Type, Vertical Type, and Geography.
- By Offering Type, the market is classified into Hardware, Software, and Service.
- By System Type, the Video Surveillance market is classified into Analog Video Surveillance Systems and IP Video Surveillance Systems.
- By Vertical Type, the Video Surveillance market is classified into Commercial, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Public Facility, Residential, and Industrial.
- By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Avigilon Corporation, Axis Communications AB, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd, Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd, Honeywell International, Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Pelco Corporations, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Video Surveillance Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Usage of Artificial Intelligence and Software Analytics
4.1.2 Increased Hardware Capabilities of Video Camera
4.1.3 Increasing Concern related to Public Safety and Security
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Privacy and Security Concern Associated with Video Data
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing Adoption of Thermal Cameras
4.3.2 Rising Use of Various Evolving Technologies
4.3.3 Increasing Usage of Smart Device for Remote Monitoring
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Requirement of Higher Bandwidth and High-Capacity Storage Systems
4.4.2 Different Interoperability Standards among Manufacturers
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Video Surveillance Market, By Offering Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Software
6.4 Service
7 Global Video Surveillance Market, By System Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Analog Video Surveillance Systems
7.3 IP Video Surveillance Systems
8 Global Video Surveillance Market, By Vertical Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial
8.3 Infrastructure
8.4 Military & Defense
8.5 Public Facility
8.6 Residential
8.7 Industrial
9 Global Video Surveillance Market, By Geography
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Agent Video Intelligence Ltd
11.2 Avigilon Corporation
11.3 Axis Communications AB
11.4 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH
11.5 Camcloud
11.6 COMMAX
11.7 CP PLUS
11.8 Dahua Technology C., Ltd
11.9 Genetec, Inc
11.10 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd
11.11 Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd
11.12 Honeywell International, Inc
11.13 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
11.14 Ivideon
11.15 MOBOTIX AG
11.16 Morphean SA
11.17 NEC Corporation
11.18 NICE Ltd
11.19 Panasonic Corporation
11.20 Pelco Corporation
11.21 Qognify
11.22 Samsung
11.23 Schneider Electric SE
11.24 Sony Corporation
11.25 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
11.26 The Infinova Group
11.27 Tiandy Technologies Co., Ltd
11.28 Verkada Inc
11.29 VIVOTEK Inc
11.30 Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co., Ltd
12 Appendix
