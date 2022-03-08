Global Nanophotonic Market (2021 to 2026) - by Material, Equipment, Application and Geography

Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nanophotonic Market (2021-2026) by Material, Equipment, Application, Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Nanophotonic Market is estimated to be USD 12.67 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 36.49 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.56%.



Market Dynamics

The market's key factor is the widespread adoption of Nanophotonics for electronics, communication, biotechnological, defense, and solar power conversion applications. The continuous focus by Led/OLED manufacturers to develop devices that consume less power and deliver high luminance efficiency is also one of the prominent factors.

Moreover, the increasing investment in research and development will flourish the market. Narrowing cost differential and upgrading efficiency in Nanophotonic will increase its demand in coming years among consumers. Increasing demand for solid-state lighting with high thermal conductivity and modulation rate boosts the efficacy devices and the quality of light emitted.



However, the lack of awareness and high development cost is restraining the market. The high cost of Raw material and research development is a challenge in the market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Nanophotonic Market is segmented further based on Material, Equipment, Application, and Geography.

By Material Type, the market is classified as Nano-ribbon, Quantum Dots, Nano-Tubes, Photonic Crystals, Plasmonic.

By Equipment Type, the market is classified as LED, OLED, PV cells, Optical Amplifier, Optical Switches, Others.

By Application, the market is classified as Telecommunication, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Others.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Nanonics Imaging, Cambridge Display Corporation, Samsung, OSRAM GmbH, Novaled GmbH, Hitachi, General electric, Covega Corporation, IBM, Philips, Cree Inc., Schott, Nichia Corp, Epistar Corporation, Sharp, SME LED, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



