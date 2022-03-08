eQ Oyj Managers' Transactions

English Finnish

eQ Plc Managers' Transactions

8 March 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: FENNOGENS INVESTMENTS

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: GEORG EHRNROOTH

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: eQ Plc

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10926/5/4

Transaction date: 2022-03-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2084 Unit price: 22.5601 EUR





Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2084 Volume weighted average price: 22.5601 EUR

eQ Plc

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 11.6 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.