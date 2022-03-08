Altimmune to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 15, 2022

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.



Altimmune management will host a conference call at 8:30 am E.T. on March 15 to discuss financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Information:

Date:

Time:

Domestic Dial-in:

International Dial-in:

Conference ID:

Webcast:

Tuesday, March 15

8:30 am Eastern Time

(844) 615-6509

(918) 922-3148

4557398

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5www3cgz

About Altimmune



Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide (ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell™, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn

Follow @AltimmuneInc on Twitter

Investor and Media Contact:

Richard Eisenstadt

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 240-654-1450

reisenstadt@altimmune.com