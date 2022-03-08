Happy Bob Integrates With Dexcom CGM to Provide a Playful Way to Engage With Real-Time Glucose Values and Improve Overall Self-Care

HELSINKI, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diabetes tech startup Harald AI today introduced a more expansive way for Dexcom Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System users to engage with their diabetes data through the popular Happy Bob App. Through Dexcom's real-time APIs, Happy Bob users can view their glucose values by quickly glancing at their Apple Watch or iPhone widget, create groups for support, collect stars and receive time-sensitive information and push notifications. Users can also see their historical data in the app for longer than 24 hours, access the expanded view, see insights on their desktop, and laugh at the in-app personalized messaging. Created by and for people with diabetes, Team Happy Bob has developed an app that alleviates the stress of daily management and glycemic control.

"Dexcom's new Partner Web APIs opens the door for the future of connected devices. We are really excited to be one of their first collaborators and look forward to Dexcom users experiencing Happy Bob's playful interface and ease of use. Diabetes exacts a huge mental toll and our app is designed to alleviate the data overload involved with daily care and glycemic control. Happy Bob is here to make your day better, and this partnership with Dexcom makes Happy Bob better able to do that," says Jutta Haaramo, CEO at Harald AI.

Initially released in 2019, Happy Bob App quickly became popular with CGM users, who appreciated the personalized messages and gamification it offered. Embracing a lighter side to diabetes management was a game-changer in the digital data space and as a result, users were instantly more engaged and motivated to care for their health.

"Diabetes management is not a one-size-fits-all model, which is why we have always prioritized making our CGM data accessible to users in the platform of their choice," said Jake Leach, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Dexcom. "We are excited to introduce Happy Bob as the latest partner to leverage our real-time APIs, which helps enable a more personalized and connected approach to continuous glucose monitoring."

The Happy Bob App is available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for Dexcom CGM users in the U.S.

About

Harald AI is a diabetes tech startup founded in 2018 whose mission is to make self-care for diabetes more humane and fun, reduce the mental load caused by diabetes, and improve users' health. Happy Bob is available for download for iOS and Android smart phones and Apple Watch in six different languages.

Happy Bob can be downloaded via:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/fi/app/happy-bob/id1444877516

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.haraldai.happybob&hl=en_US&gl=US

Contact

Jutta Haaramo, CEO, Harald AI

jutta@happybob.app

