Sprott Celebrates International Women’s Day

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Sprott Inc. (NYSE/TSX: SII) (“Sprott” or the “Company”) joins the global community to mark International Women’s Day, a day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.



“At Sprott we are proud to honor the achievements of women everywhere, while recognizing there is still much work to be done to eliminate gender-based barriers to success,” said Sarah-Jane Martin, Chief Talent Officer of Sprott. “As part of our commitment to equality, we are pleased to support a number of worthy organizations dedicated to the advancement of women globally.”

In recognition of International Women’s Day, Sprott and its employees are pleased to have established strategic partnerships with organizations dedicated to gender equity and well-being, as well as organizations committed to the promotion and advancement of women in finance, corporate governance and mining:

POWER of HER, World Vision Canada

Strong Women Strong World Fund, World Vision US

Carleton University, Sprott School of Business, scholarship supporting women in finance

University of West Indies, scholarship supporting women students

Women in Mining Canada (“WIMC”)

Scholarship supporting WIMC Indigenous Student Trailblazer Award winner

Women Get On Board



About Sprott

Sprott is a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. We are specialists. Our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities, Private Strategies and Brokerage. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York and London and the company’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

