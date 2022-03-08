Xtant Medical Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

BELGRADE, Mont., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

“Xtant accomplished numerous objectives in 2021 focused on developing new products, expanding our distributor network and growing our adjacent market sales that have us excited about the future of the Company,” said Sean Browne, President and CEO of Xtant Medical. “Our Company achieved year-over-year revenue growth of 4%, and I am particularly pleased with the top-line performance of our biologics business, which grew 8% annually in a very difficult year. As part of our strategic plan, we launched four new products, and we are especially excited by the strong demand of our newly introduced OsteoFactor and OsteoVive Plus products. Guided by our mission of ‘honoring the gift of donation, so that our patients can live as full, and complete a life as possible,’ we are confident that our key growth initiatives will maximize the potential opportunities of our leading spine brand.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Fourth quarter 2021 revenue was $14.0 million, compared to $14.0 million for the same quarter in 2020. Full year 2021 revenue was $55.3 million, compared to $53.3 million for 2020. The increase in revenue was largely attributable to additional private label and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) orthobiologics sales.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 55.1%, compared to 64.1% for the same period in 2020 and was 58.8% for 2021, compared to 64.5% in 2020. These decreases were primarily attributable to increased underabsorption of labor and overhead associated with initiatives to reduce inventory, a shift in product sales mix with a proportional increase in private label and OEM channel sales, and sell-through of product subject to higher production costs during prior periods.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $9.6 million, compared to $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, and were $36.3 million in 2021 compared to $35.1 million in 2020. These increases were primarily due to additional stock-based compensation expense, greater salaries and wage expenses and severance related expenses, which were partially offset by lower commissions resulting from a greater a mix of commission-free private label and OEM sales.

Fourth quarter 2021 net loss totaled $2.3 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to the fourth quarter 2020 net loss of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share. Net loss for 2021 was $4.8 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to a net loss of $7.0 million, or $0.25 per share, for 2020.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled a loss of $0.5 million, compared to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million for the same period in 2020. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 totaled $0.7 million, compared to $3.1 million for 2020. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income/loss from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest expense and provision for income taxes, and as further adjusted to add back in or exclude, as applicable, non-cash compensation, separation related expenses, change in warrant derivative liability and legal settlement reserves. A calculation and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss can be found in the attached financial tables.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in tables later in this release. The Company’s management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operations, period over period. Management uses the non-GAAP measures in this release internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “intends,” ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ “continue,” “future,” ‘‘will,’’ “potential,” “going forward,” similar expressions or the negative thereof, and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company’s continued investment in and the future success of its key growth initiatives and their impact on the Company’s future growth strategy, operating results and financial performance. The Company cautions that its forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others: the Company’s future operating results and financial performance; the ability to increase or maintain revenue; possible future impairment charges to long-lived assets and goodwill and write-downs of excess inventory if revenues continue to decrease; the ability to remain competitive; the ability to innovate, develop and introduce new products; the ability to engage and retain new and existing independent distributors and agents and qualified personnel and the Company’s dependence on key independent agents for a significant portion of its revenue; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and hospital staffing shortages on the Company’s business, operating results and financial condition, especially when they affect key markets; the Company’s ability to implement successfully its future growth initiatives and risks associated therewith; the effect of product sales mix changes on the Company’s financial results; government and third-party coverage and reimbursement for Company products; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; the effect of product liability claims and other litigation to which the Company may be subject; the effect of product recalls and defects; the ability to obtain and protect Company intellectual property and proprietary rights and operate without infringing the rights of others; the ability to service Company debt, comply with its debt covenants and access additional indebtedness; the ability to obtain additional financing on favorable terms or at all; and other factors. Additional risk factors are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 8, 2022 and subsequent SEC filings by the Company. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except number of shares and par value) As of December 31, 2021 As of December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,243 $ 2,341 Restricted cash 144 - Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $552 and doubtful accounts of $653, respectively 7,154 6,880 Inventories 17,945 21,408 Prepaid and other current assets 844 736 Total current assets 44,330 31,365 Property and equipment, net 5,212 4,347 Right-of -use asset, net 1,258 1,690 Other assets 287 402 Intangible assets, net 400 457 Goodwill 3,205 3,205 Total Assets $ 54,692 $ 41,466 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,615 $ 2,947 Accrued liabilities 4,349 5,462 Current portion of lease liability 462 423 Finance lease obiligations 31 20 Line of credit 3,620 - Current portion of long-term debt - 16,797 Total current liabilities 11,077 25,649 Long-term Liabilities: Lease liability, less current portion 842 1,303 Financing lease obligations, net 103 - Long-term debt, plus premium and less issuance costs 11,787 - Total Liabilities 23,809 26,952 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.000001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 87,068,980 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 77,573,680 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 - - Additional paid-in capital 266,068 244,850 Accumulated deficit (235,185 ) (230,336 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 30,883 14,514 Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $ 54,692 $ 41,466





XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except number of shares and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Orthopedic product sales $ 13,953 $ 13,981 $ 55,146 $ 53,188 Other revenue 17 34 117 149 Total revenue 13,970 14,015 55,263 53,337 Cost of sales 6,276 5,032 22,773 18,945 Gross profit 7,694 8,983 32,490 34,392 Gross profit % 55.1 % 64.1 % 58.8 % 64.5 % Operating expenses General and administrative 4,142 3,210 14,449 13,503 Sales and marketing 5,314 5,405 21,025 20,983 Research and development 151 128 870 657 Total operating expenses 9,607 8,743 36,344 35,143 Income (Loss) from operations (1,913 ) 240 (3,854 ) (751 ) Other Expense Interest expense (466 ) (718 ) (995 ) (5,976 ) Total Other Expense (466 ) (718 ) (995 ) (5,976 ) Net Loss Before Provision for Income Taxes (2,379 ) (478 ) (4,849 ) (6,727 ) Provision for income taxes Current and deferred 95 (229 ) - (296 ) Net Loss $ (2,284 ) $ (707 ) $ (4,849 ) $ (7,023 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.25 ) Dilutive $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.25 ) Shares used in the computation: Basic 87,027,466 74,508,626 85,456,175 28,499,847 Dilutive 87,027,466 74,508,626 85,456,175 28,499,847





XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021 2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (4,849 ) $ (7,023 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,332 2,079 Gain on disposal of fixed assets (86 ) (369 ) Non-cash interest 147 5,963 Non-cash rent expense 9 16 Stock-based compensation 2,209 1,084 Provision for reserve on accounts receivable 45 307 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 839 485 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (319 ) 2,890 Inventories 2,624 (5,792 ) Prepaid and other assets (67 ) 40 Accounts payable (332 ) 101 Accrued liabilities (1,113 ) (512 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 439 (731 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,115 ) (1,545 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 225 241 Net cash used in investing activities (1,890 ) (1,304 ) Financing activities: Payment of taxes from withholding of common stock on vesting of restricted stock units (201 ) - Payments on financing leases (50 ) (156 ) Payments on long-term debt (411 ) (315 ) Borrowings on line of credit 36,361 - Repayments on line of credit (36,492 ) - Costs associated with debt restructuring (136 ) (1,058 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 18,426 620 Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants - 48 Net cash used in financing activities 17,497 (861 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 16,046 (2,896 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 2,341 5,237 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 18,387 $ 2,341 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents 18,243 2,341 Restricted cash 144 - Total cash and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance sheets $ 18,387 $ 2,341



