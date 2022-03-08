TigerGraph Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , provider of a leading graph analytics platform, today announced that it has been listed as one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. The prestigious annual list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole while thriving in today’s ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.



“Companies are under relentless pressure to get better insights on customer behaviors and predict changes in the market. Innovators deem graph as a must-have enterprise technology to find competitive advantages within their data,” said Dr. Yu Xu, co-founder and CEO of TigerGraph. “During the past 18 months alone, TigerGraph’s technology has empowered medical providers to make real-time care recommendations to millions of patients, fueled countless COVID-tracking initiatives, and helped businesses improve their supply chain decisions and save hundreds of millions of dollars. We are thrilled that our work is being recognized, and we are honored to be included among such a distinguished roster of companies that are also making a difference in the world.”

TigerGraph is experiencing extraordinary growth and momentum, securing its position as the definitive graph analytics platform for AI. Earlier this year, the company reported a record 2021 , highlighting unprecedented global corporate growth, product leadership, and customer, community and partner momentum. In 2021, TigerGraph raised $105 million in Series C funding, one of the largest funding rounds to date within the graph database and analytics market. Meanwhile, the company has tripled its workforce and expanded TigerGraph’s global footprint with new offices in Canada, France, India, and Singapore. The company also grew its customer base by more than 300%, opened a research and development-focused center of innovation in San Diego, and hosted three Graph + AI Summit events.

Currently, the company is sponsoring “ Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge ,” a global search for innovative ways to harness the power of graph technology and machine learning to solve real world problems. The challenge asks one question: How will you change the world with graph? For more information or to register, please visit https://www.tigergraph.com/graph-for-all/ .

“The world’s most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they’re fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15.

Helpful Links

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is a platform for advanced analytics and machine learning on connected data. Based on the industry’s first and only distributed native graph database, TigerGraph’s proven technology supports advanced analytics and machine learning applications such as fraud detection, anti-money laundering (AML), entity resolution, customer 360, recommendations, knowledge graph, cybersecurity, supply chain, IoT, and network analysis. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Start free with tigergraph.com/cloud .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .