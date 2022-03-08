Life & Business Coach Nick Santonastasso Joins Ryan Zofay on We Level Up Treatment Team

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nick Santonastasso continues to inspire the people of Florida and the world as he joins Ryan Zofay at We Level Up.

This inspirational figure has proven that no one has to be limited or defined by a disability. Nick Santonastasso was diagnosed with Hanhart Syndrome at a young age, but he didn't let it stop him from pursuing his dreams and inspiring others to do the same.

Hanhart Syndrome is the genetic condition that caused Nick Santonastasso to be born without legs. He is also missing an arm and was born with one finger. Despite many challenges, his determination led him to become an accomplished bodybuilder, entrepreneur and one of the leading experts when it comes to human psychology.

Additionally, he has cemented his reputation as one of the greatest communicators and rubs shoulders with the likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tony Robbins and Ed Mylett.

In a recent development in Nick Santonastasso's inspiring story, he has joined the We Level Up team, where his inspiring presence and spellbinding charisma will do a world of good for people struggling with addiction to drugs and alcohol.

He is one of four other people living with Hanhart Syndrome. The fact that he is thriving to the point that he is helping other people overcome their challenges is nothing short of miraculous. As miraculous as it may be, miracles were not responsible for his success, he was. His drive, determination, and zest for life are all important qualities that he will bring to the table as part of the team at Level Up.

About Nick Santonastasso:

Nick Santonastasso is a man of many talents. He overcame countless challenges in his journey to becoming a professional bodybuilder and a leading keynote speaker. In joining We Level Up's rehab team, he will play a critical role in changing countless lives.

