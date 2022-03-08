Alector to Present New AL001 Data at AD/PD™ 2022

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced an oral presentation at the upcoming 2022 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PDTM) being held March 15-20, 2022 virtually and in person in Barcelona, Spain.



Alector will present 12-month results from the INFRONT-2 Phase 2 open-label study of AL001 in the symptomatic cohort of Frontotemporal Dementia patients with a C9orf72 mutation. The Company plans to host a conference call to review these data on March 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Oral Presentation:

Presentation Title: Twelve-Month Results from the INFRONT-2 Phase 2 Open-Label Study of AL001 in Frontotemporal Dementia Patients with a C9orf72 Mutation

Presenter: Sam Jackson, M.D., MBA, Alector’s interim Chief Medical Officer

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 11:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET

Session Title: TDP43- AND C9ORF72-RELATED DISEASES 1

On-Demand Presentation: Available starting on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 3:30 a.m. ET

Conference Call Information

Alector management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on March 15, 2022. Analysts and investors are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 705-0365 from the U.S. and Canada or (415) 817-9241 internationally and using the conference ID 6957317. The live webcast can be accessed on the investor page of Alector’s website at investors.alector.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Alector’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector has discovered and is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Alector’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the company’s immuno-oncology programs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

