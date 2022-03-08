Good Supply Brand Expands Its Award-Winning Cannabis Portfolio with Hash Bats™; A New ‘Hard-Hitting’ Infused Pre-Roll

TORONTO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, today announced the launch of Good Supply Hash Bats™, the brand's unique take on infused pre-rolls. Joining Good Supply's award-winning portfolio of cannabis products, Hash Bats™ is a smooth-smoking, hash-infused pre-roll that "hits hard." Unlike a standard cannabis pre-roll, Good Supply's Hash Bats™ is the perfect blend of our consumers' favorite strains, Jean Guy and Starwalker Kush, and hash magic for the perfect 'hit’.



"We're excited to introduce our take on infused pre-rolls to the Good Supply portfolio, which continues to provide our best-selling 'good weed' to Canadian consumers with its roster of high potency products," said Michelle Morin, Brand Manager. She continued, "Since launching in Ontario in February, Hash Bats have already become one of our fastest growing products for Good Supply."

Hash Bats™ are made to provide consumers with an elevated and uncompromisable experience, maintaining the brand's high-quality pre-roll standards with an even increased potency level for that extra impact. At 0.5g, the size helps to minimize resin build & harshness so that consumers aren't compromising on the smoking experience for higher potency, with an extra hit of hash.

Good Supply is one of Canada's leading cannabis brands in flower and vapes and a long-time favorite among consumers and budtenders. Hash Bats™ hit the market this January and has SKUs in select markets, with further anticipated national release in April and May of this year. Good Supply Hash Bats™ are for the heavy hitters, a high potency option for those looking for a higher THC range coming in at 26%, a 5% higher THC content than the average non-infused pre-roll. Hash Bats™ are available in select markets across Canada in 0.5g size pre-rolls, the perfect size for that smooth hit.

For more information, visit www.goodsupplycannabis.com and follow @goodsupplycannabis. Consumers will have the opportunity to experience the hard hit of Hash Bats in several retail locations leading up to 4/20.

About Tilray

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

__________

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Tilray Global:

Jaydon Case

news@tilray.com

Investors

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253

Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40b0924a-e963-40b4-8149-ebfbc527f926