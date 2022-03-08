Giatec® Hosts 2nd Net Zero Construction Conference on Sustainable Construction This Week

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giatec® Scientific Inc., world leader in concrete testing technologies, is pleased to announce the 2nd Annual Net Zero Construction Conference will be taking place on March 10, 2022. After a resounding success last year, this year's event is set to surpass its own record.

This one-day conference will bring together top pioneers and subject matter experts to present trends and innovations that are paving the way for a net-zero future. Leaders like Kiewit, Procore, and PCA will join in a discussion about sustainable construction, concrete, and technology. Topics to be covered include:

Improving Performance of Concrete for Sustainable Infrastructure with Kiewit Engineering Group's Engineering Manager, Oscar Antommattei.

with Kiewit Engineering Group's Engineering Manager, Oscar Antommattei. Mapping the Emergence and Diffusion of GHG Mitigation Policies in the Pavement Sector Through the Lens of Life Cycle Assessment with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Research Affiliate Hessam Azarijafari.

with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Research Affiliate Hessam Azarijafari. Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality with Portland Cement Association (PCA) Vice President of Sustainability Rick Bohan.

with Portland Cement Association (PCA) Vice President of Sustainability Rick Bohan. Concrete Carbon Solution with National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) Senior Vice President of Sustainability, Codes and Standards Tien Peng and Director of Sustainability Initiatives Katie Poss.

with National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) Senior Vice President of Sustainability, Codes and Standards Tien Peng and Director of Sustainability Initiatives Katie Poss. Panel Discussion on Overcoming Roadblocks to a Green Future with Dr. Aali Alizadeh, Andrew Fahim, Brianne Stewart, Dr. Chris Shearer, Daniella Meyer, and Dr. Doug Hooton.

The Net Zero Construction Conference would like to thank US Concrete, Concrete Sustainability Council, and Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) for their sponsorship in making this event possible.

"Every year, 20 billion tons (10 billion cubic yards) of concrete is produced globally, which translates to approximately two billion tons of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, eight percent of global CO 2 pollution," said Pouria Ghods, co-founder and CEO of Giatec Scientific Inc. "The Net Zero Construction Conference calls builders, designers, policymakers, and product manufacturers to discussion and action as they share predictions, innovations, and solutions that are driving sustainable construction forward."

As part of Giatec's commitment to sustainability, the company has partnered with One Tree Planted to plant 100 trees in recognition of each speaker, for a total of 1,500 new trees. Join the conversation on March 10. Share experiences and learn about the trends and technologies that are paving the way for a net-zero future. For the full list of speakers, agenda, and to register, check out https://netzeroconstructionconference.com/.

ABOUT GIATEC

Giatec is a global company revolutionizing the construction industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time data collection to the forefront of every job site. Giatec's suite of hardware and software products has leveraged advanced technologies, such as AI and Internet of Things (IoT), including wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive testing technologies (NDT), to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle and reduce concrete's carbon footprint.

