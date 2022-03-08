Sigilon Therapeutics to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX), a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Rogerio Vivaldi, M.D., will present a corporate overview during the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. EDT and will be followed by a 25-minute Q&A break out session.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics seeks to develop functional cures for patients with a broad range of chronic diseases by harnessing the power of the human cell through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform. Sigilon’s product candidates are non-viral engineered cell-based therapies designed to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or other therapeutic molecules needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as lysosomal diseases and diabetes. The engineered cells are encapsulated by Sigilon’s Afibromer™ biomaterials matrix, which is designed to shield them from immune rejection. Sigilon was founded by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

