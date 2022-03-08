Acreage Holdings Announces Partnership with botanica to Produce Mr. Moxey’s THC Mints

NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTC: ACRHF, ACRDF), a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today announced a licensing agreement with botanica, producer of Mr. Moxey’s THC and CBD products, to manufacture and distribute Mr. Moxey’s THC mints in Acreage’s operating markets as regulations allow. Mr. Moxey’s products will be launched in Ohio, New Jersey, Pennsylvania (as regulations allow), Illinois, New York, and Maine, which will double Mr. Moxey’s consumer reach.



Mr. Moxey’s artisanal, full-spectrum THC mints are designed to cater to consumers’ specific mood states and enhance any occasion. The mints’ robust flavors are derived from infused naturopathic herbs and botanicals which are then hand-mixed with select cannabinoids. Acreage will manufacture Mr. Moxey’s entire line of THC mints in their facilities utilizing botanica’s proprietary ingredients, formulas, procedures, and packaging. The six SKUs include Relax, Relief, Energize, Balance, Dream, and Zen.

“Acreage’s partnership with botanica not only broadens our diverse selection of top-quality consumer products but also strategically positions us to accelerate growth in our core markets,” said Peter Caldini, CEO of Acreage. “Mr. Moxey’s has amassed a national following as the best-selling mint in each of their markets, and we are excited to ​​distribute them to our wholesale customers and sell them in our dispensaries.”

“Since launching in 2014, Mr. Moxey’s has strived to create unique and controlled cannabis experiences that seamlessly fit into each consumer’s lifestyle,” said Chris Abbott, Co-Founder, and CEO of botanica. “We are thrilled to team up with Acreage to share our discreet, portable, and fun products with new audiences in Ohio, New Jersey, and beyond.”

About Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, the premium brand Superflux in Illinois, Massachusetts, and Ohio, the Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent brand in Illinois, and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing, and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

For more information and documents related to the Acreage, please visit: https://investors.acreageholdings.com

About botanica

Founded in 2014, botanica is a pioneer in the legal cannabis space having created iconic edible brands Mr. Moxey’s ( www.mrmoxeys.com ) and Journeyman ( www.lifeisajourneyman.com ). botanica’s brands are tested in highly competitive West Coast markets with the winners scaled through strategic partnerships under an asset-light licensing model. Mr. Moxey’s dominates the market for cannabis mints, with an average 65% share in the category across multiple states, while Journeyman is the number one selling gummy brand in Washington State.

