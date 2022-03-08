Data Center Infrastructure Market revenue to cross USD 120 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The data center infrastructure market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 120 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The market growth can be attributed to increasing concerns related to energy consumption from data centers.

The rising focus on R&D for product innovation will fuel the market demand for Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). Colocation providers are offering a steady service to end-users and installing UPSs in their facilities. Manufacturers are expanding their product portfolios to cater to this surge in demand.

The service component of the data center infrastructure market will witness growth, which is credited to an increase in the number of data center service customers. Several companies are adding upgraded solutions to their networks for enhancing their product or solution offerings. To offer an uninterrupted facility, colocation providers have to avoid downtime in their systems. In December 2021, Amazon Web Services showcased three outages leading to the downtime of its platform. This factor impacted its customers, such as Coinbase, Hulu, Instacart, Fortnite, Acadly, Peloton, Hinge, Rocket League, and Quora. To eliminate such scenarios, site owners are appointing service providers for maintenance, security, data backup, administration, and troubleshooting, thus creating growth opportunities for the segment.

North America data center infrastructure market will surge owing to the rising focus of government organizations to migrate their data to cloud platforms. Government-operated bodies are gradually shifting their data to online servers to improve data management and operability. For instance, in January 2021, the Department of Homeland Security updated its solicitation to around USD 3.35 billion for data center and cloud optimization services. The department is planning to operate on a hybrid computing system maintained by a single contractor. This move will propel the demand for solutions, such as UPS, DCIM, IT racks & enclosures, to maintain a stable functionality of the cloud environment.

Major leaders operating in the data center infrastructure market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Vertiv Group Co., Dell, Inc., Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Toshiba Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Panduit Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ABB Ltd., Degree Controls, Inc., ClimateWorx International, and Black Box Corporation.

Some major findings of the data center infrastructure market report are:

Advancements in hardware & software resources will boost the industry growth. Manufacturers are heavily investing in R&D activities to introduce new technologies in the sector, enabling them to offer an enhanced customer experience and cater to a large set of customers.

The increasing use of online services, such as cash-less payments, OTT services, and e-commerce platforms, across the globe has encouraged companies to focus on improving their back-end IT systems to cater to the rapid shift in consumer demands

The establishment of new data centers across the globe will support the market expansion in the coming years. Facility owners are installing these products to offer reliable, secured, and consistent services to the customers.

Several companies from different sectors are integrating cloud computing, data analytics, AI, machine learning, and automation solutions to increase their efficiency & productivity. This will foster the demand for data center infrastructure products for a seamless transition.

The launch of new initiatives & rules by government organizations to improve the existing telecom infrastructure will impel the requirement for products such as IT racks & enclosures, networking equipment, and LV/MV distribution systems.

