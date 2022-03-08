New York, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Consumables Market – Analysis By Product Type, End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243785/?utm_source=GNW





The Asia Pacific dental consumables market is predicted to be the hotspot and the most lucrative region for the market participants worldwide. The rising population and growth in the construction activities of hospitals operating in this region are expected to have numerous growth possibilities. As a result, emerging countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea are expected to record a notable growth rate during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global market in the last two years. Many countries were in lockdown, suspended trade with other countries and implemented travel restrictions, which led to a decline in the growth of the healthcare industry such as of dental care. The high risk of cross-infections and people’s fear to go outside influenced dental services across the globe. During the first lockdown, the number of visits to the hospitals and clinics for dental purposes, routine dental procedures and check-ups with oral examination decreased significantly leading to a dampening of the demand for dental consumables. The lower patient volumes and elective procedures resulted in consumables in the preventive and endodontic categories declining the most.



Straumann Group is the world’s leading Dental Consumables company and it has strengthened its dental consumables unit that includes implant dentistry by strategic initiatives such as the introduction of novel products through customization according to consumers’ needs, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and extend leadership positions in the field of dental implantology.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Dental Consumables Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report presents the analysis of the Dental Consumables Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the Dental Consumables Market by Product Type (Dental Prosthetics, Dental Implants, Retail Dental Care Essentials, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Others)



• The report analyses the Dental Consumables Market by End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Others)



• The Global Dental Consumables Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA).



• The Global Dental Consumables Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type and by End User.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and Major Products & Developments and Mergers & Acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include Straumann Group, Dentsply Sirona, 3M Co, Zimmer Biomet, Henry Schein, Envista Holdings Corp, Patterson Companies, Ivoclar Vivadent, GC Corporation, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.



Key Target Audience



• Dental Consumable products Manufacturers and Distributors



• Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Companies



• Research and Development (R&D) Organizations



• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities



• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

