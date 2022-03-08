New York, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coconut Water Market – Analysis By Form, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country : Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243783/?utm_source=GNW

Other factors, including government initiatives for promoting coconut farming, along with significant investments for the development of coconut cultivation is expected to drive the market.



Based on the Form segment, the Liquid segment captured the major share in the global market in 2021. Most manufacturers in the industry offer the product in the liquid form as they are ready for consumption and can be consumed on the go. Electrolytes presented in the coconut water helps in shifting the resources (water) to maintain cellular health, physiological function, and brainpower which is why the demand for liquid of fresh coconut water is on the rise.



APAC region is estimated to account for the maximum share in the global Coconut Water market followed by North America. However, the new emerging markets in the APAC region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.



Coconut water is considered to be an excellent source of various nutritional ingredients, including fibre, minerals, vitamins, magnesium, calcium, sodium, and potassium. The aforementioned healthy ingredients make it the best rehydration drink, thereby increasing its adoption among gym-goers and athletes. Such health benefits are anticipated to boost the demand for coconut water across the globe. The rise in health awareness among consumers is resulting in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle that includes the consumption of natural foods and beverages such as coconut water. Moreover, coconut water is a good source of several healthy nutrients and antioxidants that prevent the formation of free radicals in the body and reduce the risk of a heart attack. Therefore, various health benefits of coconut water are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Coconut Water Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report presents the analysis of the Coconut Water market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the Coconut Water Market by Form (Liquid, Powder).



• The report analyses the Coconut Water Market by Packaging (Tetra Pack, Bottle, Other).



• The report analyses the Coconut Water Market by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online).



• The Global Coconut Water Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include PepsiCo Inc., The Coca Cola Company, Harmless Harvest, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Celebes Coconut Corporation, Edward & Sons Trading Co., Grace Kennedy Belize, Goya Foods, Holos Integra, The Coconut Collaborative



