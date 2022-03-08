BHCU Announces Opening of New Branch in Havertown

RIDLEY PARK, Pa., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BHCU, Your Delaware County Credit Union announced the coming of a new location at the Manoa Shopping Center in Havertown. Havertown is a sprawling suburb experiencing growth and transition. Yet, it remains rich in history, community-centric values, and a family-friendly focus, just like BHCU.



The new branch will open in Spring ’22. Stay tuned for some exciting opening day activities and outreach through the summer. In the meantime, BHCU could not resist participating in Saturday's Shamrock Shuffle 5K Family Run and Walk at Sacred Heart School. The BHCU team had a great time hanging out with old friends and making new ones.

The new full-service branch complements existing branches in Ridley Park and Glen Mills to provide added convenience in the County. BHCU anticipates that this branch will also become a hub for neighbors looking for more than a place to deposit their hard-earned money.

"BHCU membership means more than banking, it’s about belonging. Belonging to a community of hard-working people on a path to financial independence," says Ryan Conte, Director of Member Experience. "From iSAVE banking programs, attractive lending and credit card rates, mobile banking, member give-back bonuses, and even report card rewards for our youngest savers, BHCU is focused on the entire family and navigating your way to success."

BHCU started serving the community 70 years ago with an unwavering commitment to strengthening the Delaware County community. BHCU has returned over $1.9M in Member-Give Backs Rewards. In addition, they recently helped hundreds of small business owners successfully navigate the Paycheck Protection Program ensuring continued economic growth. With a focus on the future, in 2019 they created the BHCU Kids' Foundation, which endows the Hope For Children Fund, a non-profit focused on helping the most at-risk youth in Delaware County. Adding the Havertown branch and expanding membership will allow BHCU to do even more in the community.

"This announcement is another reminder of BHCU's continued promise to support and invest in Delaware County," said Gary Golden, CEO. "Additionally, BHCU is uniquely focused on the financial health and growth of our individual members and small business members in the County." For more information, visit www.BHCU.org.

Photo Courtesy BHCU. Pictured, Jim Pace, Business Specialist.

About BHCU

BHCU, your Delaware County Credit Union, was founded in 1952 in Ridley Park. As a federally insured credit union, BHCU provides comprehensive banking services to its members. Although initially established to serve Boeing's employees (then Vertol) and their family members, BHCU has expanded into a community-based credit union that can serve all the families and businesses of Delaware County. BHCU has consistently committed to helping members save by offering excellent rates and dividends while extending fair fees and expert advice. Can BHCU help you find financial independence? Learn more at www.bhcu.org

