New York, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Warehouse Automation Market – Analysis By Type of Solution, End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243792/?utm_source=GNW

The advancements in Warehouse Automation and increased use of electronics devices drive the Warehouse Automation market. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of Warehouse Automation in Warehouse Management Systems and the FMCG sector will further propel the market in the coming years. Factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including consumers and Type of Solution in the APAC region will significantly drive Warehouse Automation market growth in subsequent years.



The Mobile Robot segment of Warehouse Automation in Market witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played because of the factors such as the higher concentration of material handling companies. During 2021-2026, Warehouse Automation Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate of intensifying government regulations in various parts of the world.



The FMCG sector of Warehouse Automation is expected to hold a very larger market share of the Warehouse Automation Market than other end users in the segment. Moreover, increasing demand for new comfortability and security in customers in the world has been anticipated to propel thrust in the demand of Warehouse Automation in the future.



Amongst the regions, the Asia Pacific accounts for a large regional share in the global Warehouse Automation market in 2026. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of the Asia Pacific region include rising urban population, disposable income, increasing electronic technologies activities in different countries, the rise in the demand to improve quality by eliminating errors and reducing variability for better comfortability while carrying and storing the good in a storage place is a major factor driving the Warehouse Automation market growth in the Asia Pacific Region.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Warehouse Automation Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report presents the analysis of the Warehouse Automation Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Warehouse Automation Market by Type of Solution (Conveyor/Sortation Systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS), Mobile Robots, Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC)).



• The report analyses the Warehouse Automation Market by End User (General Merchandise, FMCG, Others).



• The Global Warehouse Automation Market has been analyzed By Region (America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Type of Solution, End User, Region, and Country.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new Type development. The companies analyzed in the report include: Kion Group, Kuka AG, Siemens, Honeywell International Inc., TGW Logistics Group, FANUC Corporation, Omron Corporation, Vanderlande, ATS, ABB Group.



Key Target Audience



• Warehouse Automation Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243792/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________