Worldwide RNA Interference (RNAi) Drug Delivery Industry to 2027 - Players Include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and CureVac Among Others

The global RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery market reached a value of US$ 54.74 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 184.98 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) drug delivery refers to a therapeutic solution to monitor gene expression or mutations. RNAi drug delivery is usually administered through intravenous, intra-dermal and intraperitoneal injections and topical delivery methods. It involves nanoparticle, pulmonary, nucleic acid and aptamer drug delivery technologies. These technologies are also used for analyzing gene functions in eukaryotes and developing therapeutic gene silencing solutions. As a result, RNAi drug delivery is widely used for treating infectious diseases, chronic metabolic disorders, cardiovascular, neurological, urological, oncological and ophthalmological disorders.



The increasing prevalence of chronic medical and genetic disorders, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) across the globe, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is also driving the market growth. In line with this, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, there has been a significant increase in the demand for RNAi drug delivery technologies. Targeted delivery methods, such as aptamer drug delivery systems, are gaining immense traction for the administration of antiviral drugs as they are induced by small interfering RNA (siRNA) that can inhibit the expression of viral antigens.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of innovative synthetic delivery carriers and bio-vectors, are anticipated to drive the market growth. The nanocarriers, including siRNA or microRNAs (miRNA), are crucial for developing personalized medicines and identifying altered cellular molecules and metabolites. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the fields of nanotechnology and molecular diagnostics, along with overall improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on application and technology.



Breakup by Application:

Infectious Disease

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Ophthalmology

Urology

Metabolic Disorders

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Nanoparticle Drug Delivery

Pulmonary Drug Delivery

Nucleic Acid Drug Delivery

Aptamer Drug Delivery

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., CureVac AG, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., Gradalis Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Merck & Co. Inc., Moderna Inc., Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBI ALApharma Co. Limited), Silence Therapeutics Plc and Sirnaomics Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global RNA Interference (RNAi) Drug Delivery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Infectious Disease

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cardiology

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Oncology

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Neurology

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Ophthalmology

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Urology

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Metabolic Disorders

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Nanoparticle Drug Delivery

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Pulmonary Drug Delivery

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Nucleic Acid Drug Delivery

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Aptamer Drug Delivery

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.3 CureVac AG

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.4 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.5 Gradalis Inc.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Merck & Co. Inc.

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Moderna Inc.

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.9 Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBI ALApharma Co. Limited)

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Silence Therapeutics Plc

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.11 Sirnaomics Inc.

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a99mxc

