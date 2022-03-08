Ashland’s Responsible Solvers™ program lauds women change agents inside and outside the company

WILMINGTON, Del., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today highlighted critical accomplishments of female employees via the Ashland Women’s International Network (AWIN) and its annual Business Impact Award winners. The celebration, which coincides with International Women’s Day, is a vital component of the company’s Responsible Solvers™ philanthropic program that puts the power of Ashland’s people and products in the hands of its communities to responsibly solve for a better world.

Each year, AWIN recognizes women employees for their outstanding and noteworthy contributions to the company’s bottom line. In 2021, seventeen women were selected from among hundreds of nominations across the company, for their positive contributions including: improving efficiencies and cost-savings; solving a particularly complicated problem (internal or external); providing business critical support to a major project or initiative; or for delighting a customer beyond expectations.

In recognition of this year’s 17 AWIN recipients, the company donated $20,000 dollars to greenlight for girls, an international non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring girls of all ages and backgrounds to pursue science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subjects by introducing them to the world of science in fun and exciting ways.

“Ashland is committed to the global, philanthropic focus of our social agenda on STEM,” said Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer, Ashland. “Through our corporate and regional Responsible Solvers™ program, we will provide opportunities for more students at all levels to experience STEM careers and expand the number of students pursuing advanced degrees in STEM. Through our work, we also intend to broaden the participation of women and minorities.”

"Through the Ashland Women’s International Network (AWIN), we are raising the visibility of seventeen exceptional women from across Ashland and recognizing their positive contributions to our company,” said Novo. “This donation supports the mission of greenlight for girls as well as the academic institutions training the next generation of women leaders. It also reinforces Ashland’s passion for STEM, its pervasiveness in our lives and contributions to our business success.”

Ashland plans to share more success stories and best practices on these and other initiatives from Responsible Solvers™ in the weeks and months to come.

To learn more, visit www.ashland.com/iwd2022

About Ashland

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a focused additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability. The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceuticals. Approximately 3,800 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex

problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/sustainability to learn more.

About greenlight for girls

Greenlight for girls is an international non-profit organization headquartered in both Brussels, Belgium (as an international organization registered asbl) and in the US (as a registered 501c3) dedicated to inspiring girls (and boys) of all ages and backgrounds to pursue STEM subjects by introducing them to the world of science, technology, engineering & mathematics in fun and exciting hands-on learning. Together with our long-standing Board members, global partnerships, inspirational leaders and a vast growing network of dedicated team members and volunteers, we are making a difference to inspire future scientists, engineers, inventors, innovators around the world. Since our inception in 2010, we have now reached over 58,000 STEM adventurers of all ages and backgrounds with more than 350 engaging events on six continents, 34 countries, 103 cities with the help of a network of 8,500 role model and mentors.

