Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global radiation-hardened electronics market reached a value of US$ 1.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3% during 2022-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Radiation-hardened electronics refer to various electronic components, packages and products that are primarily used for high-altitude applications. The materials used for the manufacturing of such components include silicon, silicon carbide, gallium nitride and hydrogenated amorphous silicon. These components are resistant to the damage caused by ionizing and high-energy radiations, and gamma and neutron radiation emitted by nuclear reactors. They are widely employed in satellites, aircraft and nuclear power plants in the form of switching regulators, microprocessors and power supply devices. Owing to this, they find extensive applications across various industries, including aviation, space, military and defense.
The global market is primarily being driven by the increasing number of space missions and exploratory activities. In line with this, the rising demand for communication satellites for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations is also providing a boost to the market growth. Radiation-hardened electronics is crucial for protecting electronic equipment from physical damage and failure caused by harmful radiations in outer space.
Furthermore, widespread product adoption for manufacturing power management devices is creating a positive impact on the market. These electronics are also used to manufacture diodes, transistors and metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET) for various defense and military applications. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of highly reliable integrated circuits and improvements in the field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including significant growth in the electronics industry and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global radiation-hardened electronics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, material type, technique, component type and application.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Custom Made
- Commercial-Off-the-Shelf
Breakup by Material Type:
- Silicon
- Silicon Carbide
- Gallium Nitride
- Others
Breakup by Technique:
- Radiation Hardening by Design (RHBD)
- Radiation Hardening by Process (RHBP)
- Radiation Hardening by Software (RHBS)
Breakup by Component Type:
- Power Management
- Application Specific Integrated Circuit
- Logic
- Memory
- Field-Programmable Gate Array
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Space Satellites
- Commercial Satellites
- Military
- Aerospace and Defense
- Nuclear Power Plants
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Analog Devices Inc., BAE Systems plc, Cobham Plc (Advent International), Data Device Corporation (Transdigm Group Incorporated), Honeywell International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, The Boeing Company, Xilinx Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global radiation-hardened electronics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global radiation-hardened electronics market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technique?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global radiation-hardened electronics market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Custom Made
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Commercial-Off-the-Shelf
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Material Type
7.1 Silicon
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Silicon Carbide
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Gallium Nitride
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Technique
8.1 Radiation Hardening by Design (RHBD)
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Radiation Hardening by Process (RHBP)
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Radiation Hardening by Software (RHBS)
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Component Type
9.1 Power Management
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Application Specific Integrated Circuit
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Logic
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Memory
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Field-Programmable Gate Array
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Space Satellites
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Commercial Satellites
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Military
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Aerospace and Defense
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Nuclear Power Plants
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Analog Devices Inc.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 BAE Systems plc
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.3 Cobham Plc (Advent International)
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 Data Device Corporation (Transdigm Group Incorporated)
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Honeywell International Inc.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Microchip Technology Inc.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 STMicroelectronics
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.8 Texas Instruments Incorporated
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 The Boeing Company
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Xilinx Inc.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
