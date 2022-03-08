Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global radiation-hardened electronics market reached a value of US$ 1.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Radiation-hardened electronics refer to various electronic components, packages and products that are primarily used for high-altitude applications. The materials used for the manufacturing of such components include silicon, silicon carbide, gallium nitride and hydrogenated amorphous silicon. These components are resistant to the damage caused by ionizing and high-energy radiations, and gamma and neutron radiation emitted by nuclear reactors. They are widely employed in satellites, aircraft and nuclear power plants in the form of switching regulators, microprocessors and power supply devices. Owing to this, they find extensive applications across various industries, including aviation, space, military and defense.



The global market is primarily being driven by the increasing number of space missions and exploratory activities. In line with this, the rising demand for communication satellites for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations is also providing a boost to the market growth. Radiation-hardened electronics is crucial for protecting electronic equipment from physical damage and failure caused by harmful radiations in outer space.

Furthermore, widespread product adoption for manufacturing power management devices is creating a positive impact on the market. These electronics are also used to manufacture diodes, transistors and metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET) for various defense and military applications. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of highly reliable integrated circuits and improvements in the field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including significant growth in the electronics industry and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global radiation-hardened electronics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, material type, technique, component type and application.



Breakup by Product Type:

Custom Made

Commercial-Off-the-Shelf

Breakup by Material Type:

Silicon

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Nitride

Others

Breakup by Technique:

Radiation Hardening by Design (RHBD)

Radiation Hardening by Process (RHBP)

Radiation Hardening by Software (RHBS)

Breakup by Component Type:

Power Management

Application Specific Integrated Circuit

Logic

Memory

Field-Programmable Gate Array

Others

Breakup by Application:

Space Satellites

Commercial Satellites

Military

Aerospace and Defense

Nuclear Power Plants

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Analog Devices Inc., BAE Systems plc, Cobham Plc (Advent International), Data Device Corporation (Transdigm Group Incorporated), Honeywell International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, The Boeing Company, Xilinx Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global radiation-hardened electronics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global radiation-hardened electronics market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technique?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global radiation-hardened electronics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Custom Made

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Commercial-Off-the-Shelf

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material Type

7.1 Silicon

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Silicon Carbide

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Gallium Nitride

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technique

8.1 Radiation Hardening by Design (RHBD)

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Radiation Hardening by Process (RHBP)

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Radiation Hardening by Software (RHBS)

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Component Type

9.1 Power Management

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Application Specific Integrated Circuit

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Logic

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Memory

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Field-Programmable Gate Array

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Space Satellites

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Commercial Satellites

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Military

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Aerospace and Defense

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Nuclear Power Plants

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Analog Devices Inc.

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 BAE Systems plc

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.3 Cobham Plc (Advent International)

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 Financials

16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.4 Data Device Corporation (Transdigm Group Incorporated)

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5 Honeywell International Inc.

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Microchip Technology Inc.

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 STMicroelectronics

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.8 Texas Instruments Incorporated

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 The Boeing Company

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 Xilinx Inc.

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2uq4qu

Attachment