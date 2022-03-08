The Global Satellite Communication Market is expected to grow by $ 2.56 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period

New York, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite Communication Market in Defense Sector 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243681/?utm_source=GNW

56 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period. Our report on the satellite communication market in defense sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased seaborne security threats, increasing investments in defense sector, and rising concerns over political instability in different regions of the world. In addition, increased seaborne security threats is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The satellite communication market in defense sector analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The satellite communication market in defense sector is segmented as below:

By Application

• Surveillance and tracking

• Remote sensing

• Disaster recovery

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of AI in satellite communication for earth-based observation as one of the prime reasons driving the satellite communication market growth in defense sector during the next few years. Also, high demand for remote sensing and monitoring applications and governments planning to build network of spy satellites will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on satellite communication market in defense sector covers the following areas:

• Satellite communication market sizing

• Satellite communication market forecast

• Satellite communication market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading satellite communication market vendors in defense sector that include Airbus SE, Cobham Plc, EchoStar Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Eutelsat Communications SA, General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Inmarsat Global Ltd., KVH Industries Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., NSIL Corp. Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, Thuraya Telecommunications Co., and Viasat Inc. Also, the satellite communication market in defense sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

