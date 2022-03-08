Myriad Genetics Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of World’s Most Innovative Companies

Myriad to establish new Walter Gilbert Research and Innovation Center

Company also cited among 2022 Top Workplaces USA National List by Energage

SALT LAKE CITY, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, has been recognized on Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. The list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact in their industries, providing a roadmap for the future of innovation across dynamic sectors of the economy.

Myriad placed in the top 10 in the highly competitive Biotech category which recognizes the most innovative scientific laboratories, pharmaceutical, genetics and bio-based health tech companies. Myriad was selected for scientific innovation and tech-enabled capabilities designed to improve patient outcomes, expand access to genetic testing and advance health equity.

Last year, Myriad shared data resulting from a scientific study of 275,000 women, validating personalized polygenic breast cancer risk assessments for women of all ancestries. This enabled Myriad’s MyRisk™ Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore® -- previously validated to predict breast cancer risk in women of European descent -- to deliver genetic insights for women of all ancestries. Myriad also partnered with healthcare leaders to develop a comprehensive suite of precision oncology solutions, including its new Precise™ tumor test launching this month.

“The Fast Company recognition reflects the dedication of our more than 2,300 Myriad teammates who fulfill our mission of advancing health and well-being for all,” said Paul J. Diaz, President and CEO, Myriad Genetics. “We’re honored to be included among those who are advancing social justice through scientific, technological and commercial innovation. For more than 30 years, innovation has been part of our DNA. As we focus on the future, this recognition shows innovation is still at the core of who we are and what we do.”

New Walter Gilbert Research and Innovation Center

Myriad Genetics simultaneously announced it will expand its lab of the future in South San Francisco to the new Nexus on Grand biotech center slated for completion next year. The new Myriad facility will be named the “Walter Gilbert Research and Innovation Center” for Dr. Gilbert’s pioneering scientific work in precision medicine.

Dr. Gilbert is a Myriad co-founder and retired board member who won the Nobel Prize for contributions to the development of DNA sequencing. The new lab incorporates advanced robotics, data analytics and instrumentation customized to process clinical samples and deliver more accurate and timely precision medicine. Myriad plans to extend these capabilities and make additional investments in its Salt Lake City and Mason, OH labs in 2023. To learn more about innovation at Myriad, visit www.myriad.com/innovation.

Top Place to Work

Myriad Genetics was also recently named among the Top Places to Work in Energage’s 2022 Top Workplaces USA National list. The employer recognition program recognizes organizations across the country that have built exceptional workplace cultures.

“Throughout the pandemic, our Myriad teammates together with tens of thousands of doctors, nurses, genetic counselors, nurse practitioners and other healthcare workers, demonstrated courage and determination in one of the most difficult environments any of us has ever seen,” said Diaz. “Despite the unprecedented stress and pressure of the past two years, our teammates showed their passion for serving the patients and healthcare providers who rely on us. We owe them, our customers and everyone in the healthcare community our deepest gratitude.”

For more information on careers at Myriad, visit https://myriad.com/working-at-myriad/joining-the-myriad-team/ .

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, assess the risk of disease progression, or guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

