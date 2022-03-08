The Global Traffic Sensors Market is expected to grow by $ 210.75 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period

New York, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Traffic Sensors Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243680/?utm_source=GNW

14% during the forecast period. Our report on the traffic sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid urbanization and increasing emphasis on road safety norms, growing need for real-time information system, and government initiatives to modify transport infrastructure. In addition, rapid urbanization and increasing emphasis on road safety norms is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The traffic sensors market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The traffic sensors market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Vehicle measurement and profiling

• Traffic monitoring

• Weigh in motion

• Automated tolling



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the surge in use in industrial and automotive applicationas one of the prime reasons driving the traffic sensors market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on traffic sensors market covers the following areas:

• Traffic sensors market sizing

• Traffic sensors market forecast

• Traffic sensors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading traffic sensors market vendors that include AGD Systems Ltd., Axis Communications AB, CROSS Zlin AS, EFKON GmbH, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, LeddarTech Inc., Q-Free ASA, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Sensys Networks Inc., SICK AG, Siemens AG, SWARCO AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Traffic Sensor Corp., TC IP Ltd., Qaurterhill Inc., Kistler Instrumente AG, Smats Traffic Solutions Inc., and Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH. Also, the traffic sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243680/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________