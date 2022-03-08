Manhattan Associates extends TMS Visibility with FourKites to Cover Ocean and Rail Tracking

ATLANTA and CHICAGO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates, a global leader of cloud-native supply chain software, announced it has extended its partnership with leading real-time supply chain visibility platform FourKites ®. FourKites will add location tracking for ocean and rail shipments to Manhattan Active ® Transportation Management (TM), the industry’s most technologically advanced transportation planning and execution system. FourKites’ AI-powered Dynamic ETA ® capabilities will further strengthen Manhattan’s solution with the most accurate predictive estimated times of arrival in the market, empowering supply chain partners to optimize downstream planning, reduce the time and expense of manual track-and-trace efforts, and increase customer satisfaction. Moreover, because Manhattan Active TM combines seamlessly with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management to form Manhattan Active Supply Chain, this enhanced shipment tracking information with projected receipt dates can also be leveraged by distribution centers for better space and labor planning.



“One of the reasons Manhattan Active Transportation Management is so revolutionary is because of its openness and extensibility. Using its open APIs, FourKites was able to quickly enhance our integration to cover additional modes and make it easier to add unique data elements for each customer,” said Nimesh Patel, Vice President of Global Partnerships at FourKites. “By combining over-the-road visibility with ocean and rail shipments, customers receive true intermodal visibility in one single source of truth, eliminating the need for their teams to consult various platforms to understand the impact, for instance, of an ocean container delay on its inland rail transfer and final-leg truckload move.”

“Our customers are global, and they want a holistic view of inventory as it moves across modes and trading partners,” said Gregg Lanyard, Senior Director of Product Management for Manhattan Associates. “We built Manhattan Active Transportation Management with both connectivity and intelligence in mind. Leveraging FourKites’ Dynamic ETA allows our customers to receive better insight, and we use that information to make optimal decisions in future planning iterations.”

The two companies first partnered in 2017 to give Manhattan’s TMS customers access to FourKites’ real-time, in-transit visibility and temperature tracking information for truckload and less-than-truckload shipments. Mutual customers such as PetSmart and Haworth have realized tremendous value from the real-time visibility afforded by the partnership, and have been able to reduce transportation costs, improve warehouse operations and reduce safety stock.

About FourKites

FourKites® is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2.5 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,000 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

