Neuronetics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial and Operating Results

MALVERN, Pa., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company with a strategic vision of transforming the lives of patients whenever and wherever they need it with the best neurohealth therapies in the world, today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.



Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Exceeded guidance - Fourth quarter 2021 revenue of $15.0 million, exceeded previously issued guidance of $13.0 to $14.0 million

Increased revenue - Fourth quarter 2021 revenue increased 9% sequentially as compared to third quarter 2021

Achieved record-breaking quarterly treatment session revenue - Fourth quarter 2021 U.S. treatment session revenue of $11.2 million, compared to $11.0 million in fourth quarter 2020



Full Year 2021 Highlights

Exceeded guidance - Full year 2021 revenue of $55.3 million, exceeded previously issued guidance of $53.3 to $54.3 million

Full year 2021 U.S. treatment session revenue of $41.9 million

Full year 2021 U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy revenue of $9.8 million



Recent Operational Highlights

Attained 510(k) clearance of innovative MT Cap technology for NeuroStar, designed to make the motor threshold determination process simpler and more efficient for clinicians and patients

Launched software innovation with FastMT™ and SoftStart™ to enhance NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System

Expanded HCP education and adoption with 3 rd and 4 th NeuroStar Summits in November, 2021 and March 2022, respectively, with approximately 170 prospective customers attending

and 4 NeuroStar Summits in November, 2021 and March 2022, respectively, with approximately 170 prospective customers attending Amended existing credit facility with SLR Investment Corp, modifying the Company’s ability to extend the interest only period and resetting certain revenue covenants

Recent Marketing Highlights

Increased key performance metrics with patients taking action to request a physician consultation through the Neurostar.com Physician Locator up, +67% increase vs. 2020

Demonstrated category leadership with the highest Share of Voice up from 60% to 71% from 2020 to 2021

Strengthened co-op program, Precision Pulse, launched in April 2021, showed steady increases quarter upon quarter in number of participants and dollars spent as customers took advantage of 50% co-op reimbursement at varying levels

Initiated partnership with social media influencer and KOL, Dr. Melissa Shepard, to expand NeuroStar reach to new audience of over one million TikTok followers and over eighty thousand Instagram followers

“2021 was a transformational year for Neuronetics, during which we revamped the way we drive the commercial adoption of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy of Mental Health. Despite the ongoing macro headwinds, we made substantial progress on several of our strategic priorities that have put us in a strong position to drive acceleration growth in the future while generating significant momentum in the business as we exited the year,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronetics. “With key foundation elements in place, we are turning our attention to the execution of our strategy in order to drive growth. As we look ahead to 2022, we expect to see the increased positive impacts from the strategic investments we have made over the last two years. We are incredibly excited about the position we are in to take advantage of the opportunity that lies ahead to help treat patients suffering from mental health disorders get relief.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Revenues by Geography Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Amount Amount % Change (in thousands, except percentages) United States $ 14,556 $ 15,046 (3 )% International 466 533 (13 )% Total revenues $ 15,022 $ 15,579 (4 )%

Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $15.0 million, a decrease of 4% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020 revenue of $15.6 million. During the quarter, total U.S. revenue decreased by 3% and international revenue decreased by 13% over the prior year quarter. The U.S. revenue decline was driven by a decrease in U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System sales and the international revenue decline was driven by a decrease in international treatment session revenue.

U.S. Revenues by Product Category Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Amount Amount % Change (in thousands, except percentages) NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System $ 2,815 $ 3,620 (22 )% Treatment sessions 11,245 11,029 2 % Other 496 397 25 % Total U.S. revenues $ 14,556 $ 15,046 (3 )%





U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System Revenues by Type Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Amount Amount % Change (in thousands, except percentages) NeuroStar Capital $ 2,513 $ 3,445 (27 )% Operating lease 85 79 7 % Other 217 96 126 % Total United States NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenues $ 2,815 $ 3,620 (22 )%

U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $2.8 million, a decrease of 22% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020 revenue of $3.6 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company shipped 48 and 54 systems, respectively. Of the 48 systems shipped in the fourth quarter of 2021, 37 units were recognized as NeuroStar capital revenue and 11 units were recognized as operating leases contributing to operating lease revenue.

U.S. treatment session revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $11.2 million, an increase of 2% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020 revenue of $11.0 million. The revenue growth was primarily driven by an increase in treatment session volume over the prior year quarter.

In the fourth quarter, U.S. treatment session revenue per active site was $12,183 as compared to $12,133 during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 76.4%, an increase of approximately 60 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020 gross margin of 75.8%. The increase was primarily a result of higher average sales prices of our NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System units and a higher mix of treatment session revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses during the fourth quarter of 2021 were $18.4 million, an increase of $3.9 million compared to $14.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily driven by the implementation of new marketing initiatives, personnel costs related to our sales force, and additional stock-based compensation expense compared to the prior year quarter.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $(7.6) million, or $(0.29) per share, as compared to the fourth quarter 2020 net loss of $(3.7) million, or $(0.19) per share. Net loss per share was based on 26,371,382 and 19,014,994 weighted-average common shares outstanding for the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $(6.3) million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 EBITDA of $(2.4) million. See the accompanying financial table that reconciles EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to net loss.

Full Year Financial and Operating Results

Revenues by Geography Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Amount Amount % Change

(in thousands, except percentages) United States $ 53,447 $ 47,519 12 % International 1,865 1,725 8 % Total revenues $ 55,312 $ 49,244 12 %

Total revenues increased by $6.1 million, or 12%, from $49.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 to $55.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. For the period ended December 31, 2021, U.S. revenue increased by 12% and international revenue increased by 8% over the comparative prior year period. The U.S. revenue growth was primarily due to an increase in U.S. treatment session revenue and the international revenue growth was primarily driven by an increase in international NeuroStar Advanced Therapy Systems sales.

U.S. Revenues by Product Category Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Amount Amount % Change (in thousands, except percentages) NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System $ 9,760 $ 11,094 (12 )% Treatment sessions 41,933 34,852 20 % Other 1,754 1,573 12 % Total U.S. revenues $ 53,447 $ 47,519 12 %





U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System Revenues by Type Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Amount Amount % Change (in thousands, except percentages) NeuroStar Capital $ 8,820 $ 10,518 (16 )% Operating lease 279 437 (36 )% Other 661 139 376 % Total United States NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenues $ 9,760 $ 11,094 (12 )%

U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenue decreased by $1.3 million, or 12%, in the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. For the period ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company shipped 147 and 166 systems, respectively. Of the 147 systems shipped in 2021, 129 units were recognized as NeuroStar capital revenue and 18 units were recognized as operating leases contributing to operating lease revenue.

U.S. treatment session revenues increased by 20% from $34.9 million for the year end December 31, 2020 to $41.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The revenue growth was primarily driven by an increase in treatment session volume over the prior year period.

Gross margin for the full year 2021 was 78.9%, an increase of approximately 240 basis points from the full year 2020 gross margin of 76.5%. The increase in gross margin was the result of a higher mix of treatment session revenue for the full year 2021.

Operating expenses during the full year 2021 were $71.2 million, an increase of $11.2 million, or 19%, compared to $60.0 million in the full year 2020. The increase was primarily driven by implementation of new marketing initiatives, IT consulting costs for new system implementations and additional stock-based compensation expense compared to the prior year.

Net loss for the full year 2021 was $(31.2) million, or $(1.22) per share, as compared to full year 2020 net loss of $(27.5) million, or $(1.46) per share. Net loss per share was based on 25,479,425 and 18,834,534 weighted-average common shares outstanding for the years ended 2021 and 2020, respectively. There were 26,394,844 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021.

EBITDA for the full year 2021 was $(26.1) million as compared to $(22.0) million for the full year 2020. The decrease in EBITDA is primarily due to the increase in net loss in the current period compared to the comparative prior period. See the accompanying financial table that reconciles EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to net loss.

Cash and cash equivalents were $94.1 million and $49.0 million as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

MT Cap FDA 510(k) Clearance and U.S. Commercial Launch

In December of 2021, the Company received 510(k) clearance on their MT Cap technology for NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. The MT Cap provides a target starting location and step-by-step map to guide the process of identifying a patient’s motor threshold (MT) and reduce multiple steps during the initial assessment for NeuroStar. The MT Cap leverages NeuroStar’s unique floating coil locking system, making mapping and determining motor thresholds seamless. Determining and locating a patient’s motor threshold is a critical component of the treatment process and can take up to 30 minutes for each patient. Now, when the MT Cap is combined with the recently launched FastMT™, these technology innovations provide an average 40% time savings during the MT activity. In March of 2022, the Company announced the nationwide commercial launch of the MT Cap in the U.S.

FastMT™ and SoftStart™ Software Enhancements to NeuroStar Therapy System

In October of 2021, the Company launched upgraded NeuroStar Advanced therapy systems with FastMT™ and SoftStart™, two significant software enhancements features related to a patient’s motor threshold assessment. FastMT™ and SoftStart™ enable faster motor threshold determination by reducing the number of steps in the process, allow health care professionals to automatically ramp pulse sequences to the prescribed treatment level for a patient, the ability to request and manage digital benefits investigation for new leads and the ability to schedule recurring patient outcome surveys through our TrakStar patient data management system.

November 2021 and March 2022 NeuroStar Summits

In November of 2021 in Nashville, TN, and March 2022 in San Diego, CA, the Company held its third and fourth NeuroStar Summit events, respectively, designed to provide prospective customers with a comprehensive understanding of the clinical and practice benefits of partnering with NeuroStar. The Summits were interactive events with approximately 170 prospective customers able to experience the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, interact with peers and hear from experts. Post survey results were extremely positive, and the Company plans to hold more Summits in the future.

Credit Facility Amendment

In February of 2022, the Company announced it has amended its term loan agreement with its current lenders, investment affiliates managed by SLR Investment Corp. (SLR), which was originally entered into on March 2, 2020 and subsequently amended on April 20, 2020 and December 2, 2020. This amendment includes modifications to the ability of the Company to extend the interest-only period, the reduction of certain revenue covenants, and the elimination of the final term loan tranche available to the Company.

Business Outlook

For the full year 2022, the Company expects to report total worldwide revenue between $58.0 million and $62.0 million.

For the full year 2022, the Company expects total operating expenses to be between $86.0 million and $90.0 million.

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects to report total worldwide revenue of between $13.0 million and $14.0 million.

NEURONETICS, INC.

Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues $ 15,022 $ 15,579 $ 55,312 $ 49,244 Cost of revenues 3,538 3,763 11,653 11,554 Gross Profit 11,484 11,816 43,659 37,690 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 10,316 7,635 37,746 32,562 General and administrative 6,333 4,729 25,554 18,236 Research and development 1,743 2,112 7,923 9,201 Total operating expenses 18,392 14,476 71,223 59,999 Loss from Operations (6,908 ) (2,660 ) (27,564 ) (22,309 ) Other (income) expense: Interest expense 1,064 1,011 4,019 4,522 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 924 Other income, net (337 ) (14 ) (390 ) (302 ) Net Loss $ (7,635 ) $ (3,657 ) $ (31,193 ) $ (27,453 ) Net loss per share of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (1.22 ) $ (1.46 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 26,371 19,015 25,479 18,835





NEURONETICS, INC.

Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,141 $ 48,957 Accounts receivable, net 7,706 7,166 Inventory 6,563 3,720 Current portion of net investments in sales-type leases 2,198 1,887 Current portion of prepaid commission expense 1,559 1,096 Current portion of note receivables 74 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,090 2,186 Total current assets 115,331 65,012 Property and equipment, net 1,220 730 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,884 3,418 Net investments in sales-type leases 1,697 2,331 Prepaid commission expense 6,763 5,300 Long-term note receivables 10,110 — Other assets 2,218 1,866 Total Assets $ 141,223 $ 78,657 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,299 $ 3,749 Accrued expenses 8,233 7,319 Deferred revenue 2,501 2,020 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 670 594 Current portion of long-term debt, net — — Total current liabilities 15,703 13,682 Long-term debt, net 35,335 34,620 Deferred revenue 1,471 1,741 Operating lease liabilities 3,539 3,121 Total Liabilities 56,048 53,164 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively — — Common stock, $0.01 par value: 200,000 shares authorized; 26,395 and 19,114 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 264 191 Additional paid-in capital 393,644 302,842 Accumulated deficit (308,733 ) (277,540 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 85,175 25,493 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 141,223 $ 78,657





NEURONETICS, INC.

Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands) Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (31,193 ) $ (27,453 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,060 941 Share-based compensation 7,869 4,404 Non-cash interest expense 715 1,192 Cost of rental units purchased by customers 203 179 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 622 Changes in certain assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (3,054 ) (597 ) Inventory (3,444 ) (945 ) Net investment in sales-type leases 324 (1,609 ) Leasehold reimbursement — 836 Prepaid commission expense (1,926 ) (1,928 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 62 (641 ) Accounts payable 276 (1,085 ) Accrued expenses 910 (1,733 ) Deferred revenue 215 (573 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (27,983 ) (28,390 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software (2,353 ) (730 ) Issuance of promissory note (7,486 ) — Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (9,839 ) (730 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 41,360 Repayment of long-term debt — (38,860 ) Payments of debt issuance costs — (821 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 2,435 690 Payments of common stock offering issuance costs (401 ) — Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 80,972 — Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 83,006 2,369 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 45,184 (26,751 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 48,957 75,708 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 94,141 $ 48,957

