iSpecimen’s Global Biospecimen Marketplace Surpasses 200 Suppliers

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), a global, proprietary online marketplace connecting scientists with healthcare providers to search for biospecimens needed for medical research, today announced that the Company’s network has surpassed 200 healthcare providers.

The iSpecimen Marketplace is a novel technology platform that connects life sciences researchers who need biospecimens for their research with patients and healthcare organizations that can provide these samples. The Marketplace specifically addresses procurement inefficiencies that have traditionally forced researchers to limit the scope of their work due to the shortage of quality biospecimens. Researchers can search for biospecimens based on demographic traits, medical conditions, procedures, blood type, country of collection, and much more.

“Each of our suppliers, both individually and collectively, adds tremendous value to our platform for the thousands of researchers that use the iSpecimen Marketplace,” said Dr. Christopher Ianelli, M.D., Ph.D., iSpecimen Founder and CEO. “Our network’s ongoing expansion helps to maintain a steady flow of biospecimens to researchers and helps to offset regional fluctuations that result from a global pandemic or political unrest, for example. Reaching 200 suppliers on our Marketplace is a major milestone and underscores our commitment to providing researchers with the exact specimens that they need to complete their research in a timely, effective, and compliant manner. Scaling the iSpecimen Marketplace is a vital element of our growth strategy for today and in the future.”

iSpecimen providers consist of hospitals, clinics, labs, biorepositories, and clinical trial management organizations dedicated to streamlining biospecimen procurement. To participate on the iSpecimen Marketplace, suppliers are rigorously vetted to meet industry standards and requirements, and must:

Specify the permitted uses of the specimens that they provide in accordance with the consent level granted by patients when required.

Comply with Institutional Review Board (IRB) or ethics committee-approved protocols, as well as other regulations and good clinical practices that guide biospecimens’ collection and use.

Demonstrate proper specimen processing, storage equipment and handling procedures.

Compliantly de-identify specimens and data.

Agree to bi-annual audits for capabilities and annual monitoring for regulatory compliance.



About iSpecimen

iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

