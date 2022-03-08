XOMA Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Operational Events

Earned $35 million milestone payment as NIS793 entered Phase 3 clinical study in metastatic pancreatic cancer

Received $1.2 million from three milestone payments, two of which were from a single Janssen asset and one was from Compugen

Earned a $2 million milestone from Rezolute as it dosed the final patient in a Phase 2 open-label study of RZ358 in patients with congenital hyperinsulinism in early 2022

Acquired an economic interest in Roche’s novel bispecific antibody from Affitech SA. This asset has since received commercialization approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). We paid Affitech SA $5 million in milestones upon these approvals

Three drug candidates being advanced by partners received special designations from the FDA in 2021:

NIS793 in combination with standard of care chemotherapy was granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of pancreatic cancer,

DAY101 received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for the treatment of pediatric low-grade glioma, and

Ficlatuzumab received Fast Track Designation for the treatment of relapsed or recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

Added eight assets to XOMA’s portfolio of potential milestone and royalty assets in 2021

Ended 2021 with cash and restricted cash of $95.4 million and no debt on XOMA’s balance sheet

Jim Neal named Chairman of the Board of Directors

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Corporation (Nasdaq: XOMA), a biotech royalty aggregator playing a distinctive role in helping companies achieve their goal of improving human health, reported its 2021 financial results and provided a recent operations update.

“XOMA’s milestone and royalty aggregator business model really began to demonstrate its potential in 2021 and in the first few months of 2022. In 2021, we received $36.2 million in milestone payments, which allowed XOMA to report positive operating cash-flow for the second consecutive year. The anti-TGFβ asset we licensed to Novartis in 2015 entered Phase 3 development in 2021, a milestone that resulted in us receiving a $35 million payment. In the past two years, this asset, NIS793, has provided us with a total of $60 million in milestone revenue. Last October, we announced a significant transaction for XOMA, the purchase of rights to a 0.5% commercial payment on faricimab, a BLA-review-stage asset, for a $6 million upfront payment plus potential future milestone payments to Affitech SA. In late January 2022, the FDA gave commercialization approval to this novel bispecific antibody for the treatment of nAMD and DME. This is the first asset under our royalty aggregator model to receive commercialization approval. We recently paid $5 million in milestone payments to Affitech, triggered by these FDA approvals. Another advancement in January 2022 came as Rezolute dosed the final patient with RZ358 in its Phase 2 congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI) study, which triggered a $2 million milestone payment to XOMA. Given our history with RZ358 and the connections we made with the CHI community, we are looking forward to seeing the clinical results when they are announced publicly,” stated Jim Neal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of XOMA.

“These are just a few of the advances we’ve seen in our portfolio over the past year. We wish all our partners success in their clinical development efforts, as there are patients in need of additional therapeutic options.

“Our team continues to identify and acquire milestone and royalty licenses to expand and diversify XOMA’s portfolio, with eight assets added in 2021. With a strong foundation firmly established and an outstanding team in place, I decided it was the right time for the Company to proactively initiate a CEO succession plan, and we have launched a formal search. In the meantime, I will remain as CEO and continue to help shape XOMA’s future as Chairman of the Board. I believe 2021 and these first few months of 2022 are just the beginning of what’s to come,” Mr. Neal concluded.

Financial Results

XOMA recorded total revenues of $35.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $27.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding period of 2020, was primarily due to the $35.0 million milestone earned under the Company’s Anti-TGFβ Antibody License Agreement with Novartis International. For the full year of 2021, XOMA recorded revenues of $38.2 million, compared to $29.4 million for the full year of 2020. In 2021, XOMA received milestone revenue of $35.0 million earned under its Anti-TGFβ Antibody License Agreement with Novartis, $0.5 million under its license agreement with Compugen, and $0.7 million under its license agreement with Janssen. Revenues for the full year of 2020 reflect $25.0 million in milestone revenue earned under the Company’s Anti-TGFβ Antibody License Agreement with Novartis International and $2.0 million earned under XOMA’s collaboration agreement with Takeda.

Research and development (“R&D”) expenses were $42,000 and $36,000, respectively, for the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020. R&D expenses for the full years of 2021 and 2020 and were $0.2 million.

General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses were $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase of $1.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding period of 2020, was due primarily to a $1.1 million increase in stock compensation expense related to a grant of options in connection with Mr. Neal’s amended employment agreement and the reversal of $1.4 million in bad debt expense in the fourth quarter of 2020, partially offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in legal and consulting costs. G&A expenses were $20.5 million for the full year of 2021, compared to $16.8 million for the full year of 2020. The increase of $3.7 million in 2021 as compared with 2020 was primarily due to a $2.2 million increase in stock compensation expense, $0.8 million increase in salary and related expenses, $0.4 million increase in legal and consulting costs and $0.2 million increase in insurance costs.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, G&A expenses included $1.7 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense, compared with $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year of 2021, G&A expenses included $6.2 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense, compared with $3.9 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense in 2020. XOMA’s net cash provided by operations in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $30.7 million, as compared with $17.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2020.

XOMA’s net cash provided by operations for the full year of 2021 was $22.7 million compared to $10.1 million in 2020.

In June 2021, the Company repaid its outstanding debt obligations to Silicon Valley Bank and Novartis in full. For the full year of 2021, interest expense was $0.5 million, compared with $1.8 million reported in the full year of 2020. The decrease in interest expense during 2021 reflects the extinguishment of XOMA’s debt obligations.

Other expense, net was $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to other expense, net of $0.8 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020. Other expense, net was $0.9 million for the full year of 2021, compared to other income, net of $1.2 million for the corresponding period of 2020. The fluctuation in other (expense) income, net for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the same periods in 2020, is primarily due to the change in the fair value of equity securities XOMA holds in Rezolute, Inc.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $29.8 million, compared to net income of $22.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year of 2021, net income was $15.8 million, as compared to $13.3 million for the full year of 2020.

On December 31, 2021, XOMA had cash and restricted cash of $95.4 million. The Company ended December 31, 2020, with cash and restricted cash of $85.8 million. After paying its remaining debt obligations in the second quarter of 2021, XOMA has no debt on its balance sheet. The Company continues to believe its current cash position will be sufficient to fund XOMA’s operations for multiple years.

XOMA CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Revenue from contracts with customers $ 35,424 $ 27,188 $ 36,518 $ 27,941 Revenue recognized under units-of-revenue method 520 392 1,642 1,444 Total revenues 35,944 27,580 38,160 29,385 Operating expenses: Research and development 42 36 171 170 General and administrative 5,537 3,672 20,460 16,799 Total operating expenses 5,579 3,708 20,631 16,969 Income from operations 30,365 23,872 17,529 12,416 Other (expense) income, net: Interest expense - (360 ) (461 ) (1,844 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (300 ) Other (expense) income, net (430 ) (821 ) (879 ) 1,225 Income before income tax 29,935 22,691 15,889 11,797 Income tax (expense) benefit (91 ) (25 ) (91 ) 1,501 Net income and comprehensive income $ 29,844 $ 22,666 $ 15,798 $ 13,298 Net income and comprehensive income available to common stockholders, basic $ 19,744 $ 15,555 $ 7,787 $ 8,793 Net income and comprehensive income available to common stockholders, diluted $ 20,136 $ 15,957 $ 7,968 $ 9,010 Basic net income per share available to common stockholders $ 1.75 $ 1.40 $ 0.69 $ 0.82 Diluted net income per share available to common stockholders $ 1.67 $ 1.32 $ 0.65 $ 0.78 Weighted average shares used in computing basic net income per share available to common stockholders 11,313 11,082 11,288 10,674 Weighted average shares used in computing diluted net income per share available to common stockholders 12,079 12,059 12,192 11,503





XOMA CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 93,328 $ 84,222 Restricted cash 2,049 1,611 Short-term equity securities 774 - Trade and other receivables, net 209 263 Income tax receivable - 1,526 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 613 443 Total current assets 96,973 88,065 Long-term restricted cash - 531 Property and equipment, net 13 21 Operating lease right-of-use assets 200 359 Long-term royalty and commercial payment receivables 69,075 34,575 Long-term equity securities - 1,693 Other assets 301 41 Total assets $ 166,562 $ 125,285 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,072 $ 456 Accrued and other liabilities 525 642 Income taxes payable 91 - Contingent consideration under royalty purchase agreements and commercial purchase payment agreements 8,075 75 Operating lease liabilities 195 179 Unearned revenue recognized under units-of-revenue method 1,641 1,452 Contingent liabilities - 1,410 Current portion of long-term debt - 8,088 Preferred stock dividend accrual 1,368 - Total current liabilities 12,967 12,302 Unearned revenue recognized under units-of-revenue method – long-term 11,685 13,516 Long-term debt - 12,764 Long-term operating lease liabilities 34 229 Other liabilities – long-term - 50 Total liabilities 24,686 38,861 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock, $0.05 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized: 8.625% Series A cumulative, perpetual preferred stock, 984,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 49 49 8.375% Series B cumulative, perpetual preferred stock, 1,600 and zero shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — — Convertible preferred stock, 5,003 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0075 par value, 277,333,332 shares authorized, 11,315,263 and 11,228,792 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 85 84 Additional paid-in capital 1,307,030 1,267,377 Accumulated deficit (1,165,288 ) (1,181,086 ) Total stockholders’ equity 141,876 86,424 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 166,562 $ 125,285



