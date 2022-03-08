The Global Wireless Fire Detection System Market is expected to grow by $ 122.98 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period

New York, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Fire Detection System Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243677/?utm_source=GNW

37% during the forecast period. Our report on the wireless fire detection system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of smoke detectors with IoT and big data, increase in the number of industry safety performance standards, and rise in development of commercial infrastructure. In addition, the integration of smoke detectors with IoT and big data is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The wireless fire detection system market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The wireless fire detection system market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advent of 3D fire and gas mapping tool as one of the prime reasons driving the wireless fire detection system market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in fire detection systems and emergence of eco-friendly fire extinguishing products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on wireless fire detection system market covers the following areas:

• Wireless fire detection system market sizing

• Wireless fire detection system market forecast

• Wireless fire detection system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wireless fire detection system market vendors that include BNB Security and Automation Solutions Pvt Ltd, Carrier Global Corp., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Detectomat GmbH, Electro Detectors Ltd, EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG, EuroFyre Ltd, Halma Plc, HOCHIKI Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, JSE Infratech Pvt. Ltd., Keystone Fire Protection Co., Napco Security Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Tyco International PLC, VRF Ltd., Zeta Alarms Ltd., and Apollo Fire Detectors Ltd. Also, the wireless fire detection system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243677/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________