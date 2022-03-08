The Global Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market is expected to grow by $ 2.12 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 21.55% during the forecast period

New York, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243672/?utm_source=GNW

55% during the forecast period. Our report on hard asset equipment online auction market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by shift in preference toward online auctioning from conventional auctioning, rise in demand for used equipment auctions, and rise in government surplus asset auctions. In addition, shift in preference toward online auctioning from conventional auctioning is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hard asset equipment online auction market analysis includes the product type segment and geographic landscape.



The hard asset equipment online auction market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Construction

• Transportation

• Agriculture

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of AI-based online auctions as one of the prime reasons driving the hard asset equipment online auction market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing participation of overseas buyers and the growing popularity of mobile auctioning will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on hard asset equipment online auction market covers the following areas:

• Hard asset equipment online auction market sizing

• Hard asset equipment online auction market forecast

• Hard asset equipment online auction market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hard asset equipment online auction market vendors that include Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc., Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc., AllStar Auctions Inc., Auction Technology Group, Bar None Auction, bidadoo Inc., BPI Auctions Ltd., Bruce Schapansky Auctioneers Inc., Euro Auctions UK Ltd., Hess Auction Group, J.J. Kane Associates Inc., Joey Martin Auctioneers LLC, KAR Auction Services Inc., MachineWeb Inc., NetBid Industrie-Auktionen AG, Proxibid Inc., Ritchason Auctioneers Inc., Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc., Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, TBAuctions B.V., Terra Point LLC, WCA Inc., and WorldNet Auctions Inc. Also, the hard asset equipment online auction market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

