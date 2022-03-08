Nevada Zinc Commences Zinc Sulfate Bulk Operation

TORONTO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Zinc Corporation (“Nevada Zinc” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NZN) is pleased to announce the commencement of a bulk operation to produce zinc sulfate monohydrate as part of its multiphase pilot plant program being conducted by Hazen Research, Inc. ("Hazen") for the Company's Lone Mountain zinc project.



A bulk operation, comprised of batch-type unit operations, will be conducted, and is expected to produce approximately 150 lbs. of a commercial grade zinc sulfate monohydrate product (ZnSO4·H2O) followed by the cost analysis of the process flowsheet’s capital and operating costs.

The current process flowsheet based on the previously conducted bench scale experiments utilizes gravity concentration instead of a flotation circuit and includes five key process stages:

Ore crushing and grinding; Gravity concentration; Leaching and neutralization; Cementation and solvent extraction; and Crystallization.



Max Vichniakov, President and CEO of Nevada Zinc commented: “A bulk operation is the final phase of our multiphase pilot plant program and truly an exciting stage in the development of our project. We have eagerly anticipated this step followed by the recently completed financing. Zinc sulfate is an essential zinc and sulfate-sulfur fertilizer for growing crops and plays a vital role as animal feed. The US agricultural markets are currently experiencing a bullish momentum, and a natural, environmentally friendly, traceable, and locally produced zinc sulfate fertilizer and animal feed product could not be more timely.”

The bulk operation phase is expected to be completed in Q2/22. The Company will provide updates as material results become available.

About Nevada Zinc

The Company is focused on its wholly-owned Lone Mountain zinc project in central Nevada where it has been working since 2014 on a high-grade zinc carbonate-oxide deposit. In July 2020, the Company entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Cameron Chemicals Inc., a leading U.S. producer and distributor of granular micronutrients to the agricultural, turf, and horticultural industries with manufacturing facilities in Washington, Virginia and Michigan. Under the terms of the Collaboration Agreement, Nevada Zinc and Cameron would work together to establish a range of zinc-based micronutrient products to be produced by the Company and marketed by Cameron through its distribution networks. In March 2021, Nevada Zinc commenced a multiphase pilot plant program to produce zinc sulfate to further de-risk and advance its highly prospective Lone Mountain zinc project.

Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website: www.nevadazinc.com

The technical content and references related to tests and experiments conducted at Hazen in this press release have been reviewed and consented to by Hazen.

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., who is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

