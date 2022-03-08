XR Immersive Tech Speaking at Immersive Global Summit Metaverse 2.0 Conference March 9-10

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XR Immersive Tech Inc. (“Immersive Tech”, or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) (FSE:79W) (OTCQB: FNTTF) is proud to announce their involvement as featured speaker and sponsor at Immerse Global Summit Metaverse 2.0 Conference hosted by the VR/AR Association (VRARA), a virtual event hosted on March 9th and 10th, 2022. The event will showcase industry leaders and experts in the virtual and augmented reality segments covering a variety of topics ranging from metaverse platforms, avatars and Meta Humans, blockchains, NFTs, and entertainment, to name a few.



As a Metaverse thought leader, XR Immersive Tech CEO Tim Bieber has been invited to speak at the event alongside other experts from companies such as HP, Lenovo, Google, Adobe, Intel, the World Health Organization, Immersal, Perfect Corp, and of course VRARA itself. This coming-together of pioneers in VR and AR will offer insight, opinion, and perspective on the potential of the technology, both in its application and its future.

Tim Bieber will be speaking about the social connectivity side of the Metaverse with a focus on bridging the gap between the physical and the digital elements of the technology. Additional sessions will explore such exciting topics as scalability in terms of the metaverse, security, customer management, design practices, healthcare, education, real estate and so much more.

ABOUT THE IMMERSE GLOBAL SUMMIT

Hosted by the VR/AR Association, the Immerse Global Summit is an event that brings together thought-leaders and industry experts to provide insight into the fundamentals of virtual and augmented reality, while also providing context on where it is going from here. Offering attendees the opportunity to learn and engage with pioneers has made the Immerse Global Summit a true highlight since its inception.

ABOUT XR IMMERSIVE TECH INC.

Immersive Tech (formerly Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc.) is building the industry's premier location-based Metaverse Platform. Since 2016 the Company has been an industry leader in Social Entertainment, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment attractions. With its Hardware Platform UNCONTAINED and its Software Platform Uncontained/OS and its growing network of over 300 VR operators through Synthesis VR, the Company helps its stakeholders build user experiences unmatched in realism, depth and immersion. The Company builds experiences on its platforms for some of the world's largest companies including: Intel, Bayer, Capital One, Scotia Bank, the US Food and Drug Administration, Allegiant Airlines and more.

