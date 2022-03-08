All Eyes on 'Star X Ventures', an Accelerator for Blockchain Startups, Ready to Launch Its First Project With a Seoul-Based Entertainment Powerhouse

SINGAPORE, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star X Ventures, a startup accelerator specializing in blockchain, announced that it would officially launch on the seventh. With startups rising as the main axis of various industries, Star X Ventures is ready to take on the role of accelerating growth for early-stage blockchain ventures.

Star X Ventures is a Singapore-based company established in February of this year. The core team that will engage with the applicants brings with them years of expertise as leading pioneers in the blockchain and financial industry. Brian Han, the founder and managing partner of Star X Ventures, is from Ground X, the developer behind Kakao's global public blockchain platform Klaytn. Han has also previously led, as the Managing Director, the Korean branch of Chiliz, the leading blockchain fintech unicorn for sports and entertainment. Zachary Keats, Director of Corporate Development, has held the same position at Ground X and is well known for his contribution in leading the $90 million fundraising deal. Keats is also currently serving as an investment director for GS Futures, an industrial investment company of GS Group, a South Korean conglomerate.

Brian Han, the managing partner, said, "While many companies are eager to get into blockchain, they are discouraged from the get-go due to the high barriers to entry. And so our goal is to help them navigate the challenging landscape from the very first step. By doing so, we hope to contribute to raising awareness and bringing the blockchain industry to maturity." We will provide services that are essential to blockchain business, ranging from PR and marketing and integrated consultation to make the vision of a unicorn blockchain business reality for our partners."

Star X Ventures' next step involves collaborating with a series of publicly traded Seoul-based and other major Asian entertainment companies to develop NFT solutions. More details will be released soon along with the launch.

Press Contact

Simon Han

simon@starxventures.io

