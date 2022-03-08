COMPASS SELF STORAGE ADDS TWO MORE PROPERTIES WITH ACQUISITION OF SELF STORAGE CENTER IN PROVIDENCE, RI AND A BOAT AND RV STORAGE CENTER IN WILDWOOD, FL

Cleveland, Ohio, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, proudly announces the acquisition of two new properties.

, located at 400 George Washington Highway Smithfield, RI 02917 Compass Boat & RV Storage, located at 2175 E. State Road 44 Wildwood, FL 34785

The Compass Self Storage in Smithfield is located right outside of Providence, RI and offers net rentable square feet. It also features easy access drive up units, climate controlled units, and a full line of moving and packing supplies.

Compass Boat & RV Storage in Wildwood offers 223 parking spaces, ideal for boat, auto and RV storage. The location is fully fenced, offers some covered parking and all parking spaces are on concrete pads.

All Compass locations offer month-to-month leases, 24-hour digital surveillance, and individual electronic gate access controls. Compass Self Storage strives to make the storage experience streamlined and stress free by employing knowledgeable team members who help guide the customer through the entire process.

“The acquisition of our newest locations in Providence and Wildwood are complementary to our existing store footprints in those areas. We are very pleased to be able to grow our offering and assist more residents and businesses in these areas with their storage needs,” stated Todd Amsdell, President.



The above-mentioned acquisitions were completed by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group, LLC and Compass Self Storage, LLC. The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars’ worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

