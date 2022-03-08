Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergy Immunotherapies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global allergy immunotherapies market reached a value of US$ 2.56 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.63 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Allergy immunotherapy, also known as desensitization or hypo-sensitization, is a preventive medical treatment for allergic reactions to allergens including various foods, drugs, bee venom, grass pollens and house dust mites. It alters the immune system's response by gradually increasing the doses of the allergen. Before the treatment begins, an allergist and patient analyze triggering factors for allergy symptoms, which may involve skin and blood tests to confirm the allergens. Allergy immunotherapy helps in reducing inflammation, offering long-term impact, increasing immunological tolerance, changing the course of the disease and improving the quality of the patient's life



In recent years, there has been a rise in the prevalence of allergies around the world on account of various environmental and lifestyle factors that influence the functioning of the immune system. With the growing awareness of allergy immunotherapies, elevating income levels and increasing healthcare expenditure, the demand for sophisticated and long-term treatment options is increasing, which in turn is stimulating the growth of the market. It is further supported by the rising clinical research and development budget owing to several initiatives undertaken by both governmental and non-governmental organizations around the world.

Further, with the latest drug development technologies, pharmaceutical firms have created more efficient immunotherapies for treating an array of allergies successfully. This, coupled with advancements in the field of allergy diagnostics, is catalyzing the global allergy immunotherapies market growth

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global allergy immunotherapies market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on treatment type, allergy type and distribution channel



Breakup by Treatment Type:

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)

Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)

Breakup by Allergy Type:

Allergic Rhinitis

Asthma

Food Allergy

Venom Allergy

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ALK-Abello A/S, Allergy Therapeutics, Stallergenes Greer, HAL Allergy Group, DBV Technologies, Merck Group, Aimmune Therapeutics, Circassia Pharmaceuticals, Anergis SA, and Biomay AG, etc



Key Question Answered in this Report

1. What was the size of the global allergy immunotherapies market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global allergy immunotherapies market during 2022- 2027?

3. What are the key factors driving the global allergy immunotherapies market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global allergy immunotherapies market?

5. What is the breakup of the global allergy immunotherapies market based on the treatment type?

6. What is the breakup of the global allergy immunotherapies market based on the allergy type?

7. What is the breakup of the global allergy immunotherapies market based on the distribution channel?

8. What are the key regions in the global allergy immunotherapies market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global allergy immunotherapies market?



