deBanked Sets Record, Sells Out Sponsorships to Miami Event

NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sponsorships to deBanked CONNECT Miami are officially sold out. The event has broken the sponsorship record for all previous deBanked CONNECT events in the process. The March 24th networking conference, which takes place at the JW Marriott Marquis, will bring together brokers, ISOs, small business financing providers, venders, tech firms, and dozens of other companies from the industry's ecosystem. A limited amount of tickets are still available but are going fast.

"If you want to grow your business, this is the place you need to be," said deBanked President Sean Murray. "We put the right people in the right place together."

This will be deBanked's 11th event since 2017 and in the post-covid environment, the industry is surging.

"This is not the time to sit on the sidelines," Murray said. "Everyone is rushing forward now after the pain of the last couple years. Establishing in-person relationships for the future has never been more important."

Tickets to deBanked CONNECT Miami can be purchased at http://www.debankedmiami.com.

