Achilles Therapeutics to Present at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

LONDON, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors, today announced its participation in the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference taking place virtually March 15 - 17, 2022. Iraj Ali, Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company and pipeline on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 8:00 am ET / 12:00 pm UK.



A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Achilles website.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. The Company has two ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with its proprietary PELEUS™ bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop precision T cell-based product candidates specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

