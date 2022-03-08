Monopar to Present at the 34th Annual Roth Conference and Maxim’s 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

WILMETTE, Ill., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced that Chandler Robinson, MD, Monopar’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 34th Annual Roth Conference and Maxim’s 2022 Virtual Growth Conference.



Presentation Details:

34 th Annual Roth Conference

https://www.roth.com/conferences/upcoming-conferences

Date: March 14, 2022

Time: 1:30pm Pacific Time

Location: The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California

Maxim’s 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

https://www.m-vest.com/home

Date: March 30, 2022

Time: 4:30pm Eastern Time

Location: https://m-vest.com/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of Validive® for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; camsirubicin for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; a late-stage preclinical antibody, MNPR-101, for advanced cancers and severe COVID-19; and an early-stage camsirubicin analog, MNPR-202, for various cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

