Aliaswire Delivers Record Results Providing Digital Pay to Bank Partners

Results highlight growing opportunity for banks to generate revenue and retain clients with low investment

| Source: Aliaswire Inc. Aliaswire Inc.

Burlington, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aliaswire, a provider of bill payment and credit solutions for businesses and banks, today announced record 2021 results, doubling its total revenue and headcount for the year. The company’s growth was fueled by its DirectBiller digital bill pay platform, which equips banks to offer their commercial clients a modern, custom-branded billing and payment experience to their customers.

For the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2021, Aliaswire saw a 400% increase in the number of payments made on DirectBiller and a 70% increase in the total dollar value of payments processed vs. the same period in 2020. The biggest drivers of these increases were from major utilities, insurance companies and the public sector. Aliaswire currently supports over 800 businesses on the platform and an annual processing run rate of nearly $6 billion.

DirectBiller is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that manages the end-to-end process from invoicing through payment reconciliation and integrates with banks’ treasury management systems and their clients’ ERP systems. Businesses can send digital bills, accept digital payments, and receive funds the next business day. Their customers can make automated, scheduled, or one-time payments by computer, voice, or mobile device, including text to pay. Both banks and their clients are supported by a dedicated support team.

“Both businesses and consumers are looking for more convenient and secure ways to pay their bills,” said Jed Rice, CEO of Aliaswire. “Banks are well positioned to help their commercial clients deliver on that need. DirectBiller gives banks the ability to offer the latest digital bill payment capabilities, while also generating profitable new fee revenue and creating stickier relationships. It’s a huge opportunity.”

Aliaswire is carrying its strong momentum into 2022:

About Aliaswire, Inc.
Aliaswire is a fintech company based in Boston with a history of innovation in payments. The company supports leading financial institutions and merchant services providers with bill pay through DirectBiller® and small business credit solutions through PayVus®. For more information, visit https://www.aliaswire.com/.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Aliaswire DirectBiller
                            
                            
                                Jed Rice
                            
                            
                                online bill pay
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data