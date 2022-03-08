Frontier Medicines Announces the Appointment of Monique Bobadilla as Chief People and Culture Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Medicines Corporation, a precision medicine company seeking to unlock the proteome to advance breakthrough therapies against otherwise undruggable disease-causing targets, today announced the appointment of Monique Bobadilla to the position of chief people and culture officer.

“Monique is a proven leader with over 20 years of experience implementing human resources programs, building high-functioning teams, and establishing enhanced culture initiatives,” said Chris Varma, Ph.D., Frontier’s co-founder, chairman, and CEO. “We recognize that our value is derived from our people, and I am thrilled to have Monique advancing our employee-centric philosophy.”

Ms. Bobadilla was previously the chief people and culture officer at Encoded Therapeutics where she established the strategic direction and led all aspects of people, culture, communication, employee development and human systems. She formed an end-to-end talent acquisition plan with a focus on diversity, orientation, onboarding, succession planning, and continued development opportunities to ensure the execution of business strategies. Prior to Encoded, she spent more than a decade at Genentech/Roche, where she held a series of human resources roles of increasing responsibility, culminating in her most recent position as site lead for the global product development organization. Previously, she held human resources roles at Biogen Idec, Digirad Imaging Solutions, and Edwards Lifesciences Cardiovascular. Ms. Bobadilla has a B.A. in political science from the University of Massachusetts. She is also the co-founder of M2, an organization whose mission is to ensure children in Africa get the educational support needed to move past elementary school.

Ms. Bobadilla added, “Frontier’s groundbreaking platform and programs initially attracted me to the company. However, it was after meeting their engaged management team and seeing their dynamic work environment that I felt their commitment to being exceptional, through their culture as well as their science. I look forward to leading a department that fosters an enriching workplace and supports our strategic short- and long-term goals.”

About Frontier Medicines

Frontier Medicines is a precision medicine company that has pioneered a powerful discovery and development platform designed to generate medicines against disease-causing proteins previously considered undruggable. The company is deploying its technologies in chemoproteomics, covalent drug discovery, and machine learning to potentially develop groundbreaking medicines for genetically-defined patient populations, starting in cancer. Frontier is advancing its wholly-owned pipeline of precision medicines against the most important drivers of cancer. The company’s lead program is focused on KRASG12C and is distinct in that it targets direct inhibition of both the activated and inactive forms of KRASG12C. This KRAS mutation is found most prevalently in patients with non-small cell lung, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers. For more information on how Frontier is boldly advancing science to defeat disease, visit www.frontiermeds.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



