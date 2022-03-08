Global Crossing Airlines Announces Lease of Two A321 Passenger-to-Freighter Aircraft

MIAMI, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: TSX-V; JET.B: TSX-V; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) announces the signing of an order for the long-term lease of two Airbus A321 Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) aircraft from Petrus Aerovista A321 Holdings LLC, a joint venture between Aerovista FZE (“Aerovista”) and Petrus Aviation LLC (“Petrus”). The signing was held at the ISTAT Americas Conference in San Diego, which brings together the world’s top aircraft lessors, airlines and commercial aviation firms.



Aerovista arranged the acquisition of the two Airbus A321 passenger aircraft, and both aircraft will be converted with 321 Precision Conversions. The first aircraft (MSN 1451) will commence conversion in Q1 2023 and expected to enter service with GlobalX in August 2023. The second aircraft (MSN 1503) will commence conversion in Q2 2023 and expected to be placed into service by GlobalX in November 2023.



“We are delighted to be working with Aerovista on these two A321 freighters. Aerovista is a well-established lessor who understands the needs and requirements of an airline like GlobalX, and we look forward to taking delivery of these freighters and hopefully additional aircraft from them,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX.



“It is a pleasure for us to support the growth ambitions of GlobalX. The Airbus A321 freighters are some of the most efficient single-aisle freighters on the market and we are excited to see the success these aircraft will bring to expand GlobalX’ operations. We look forward to a successful partnership with the team,” said Apandi Lakhiyalov, Chairman and Managing Director of Aerovista.



About Aerovista and Petrus Aviation

Aerovista is a lessor based out of Dubai, UAE, which has long specialized in narrow-body aircraft, particularly focusing on the A320 family. Building upon their previous individual experience of leasing, trading, and converting narrow-body aircraft, Aerovista has been developing its freighter product offering since early 2021.

Petrus Aviation is a leading provider of aviation financing and since 2003 has financed over 150 aircraft across almost every segment of commercial aviation. Their investments include aircraft and engine leasing, trading, part-outs, freighter conversions and more.



About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. In 2022, GlobalX will enter ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter, subject to DOT and FAA approvals. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

