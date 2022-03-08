Empire Technologies Risk Management Group Acquires L2 Services – an Industry-Leading Litigation Support Company

WASHINGTON, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Technologies Risk Management Group (ETRM Group), the experts on data security, announces the company’s acquisition of L2 Services, a litigation support company with offices in Chicago and New York. The merger builds upon L2 Services’ existing track record and complements ETRM Group’s enterprise data management practice for corporations, law firms and government organizations. Going forward, the company will be known as “L2 Services – An ETRM Group Company.”



“Joining ETRM Group enhances our ability to provide clients with premium support for digital and print data throughout the information and litigation lifecycle,” says Eric Singer, President of L2 Services – An ETRM Group Company. With the acquisition, Singer also takes on the role of Chief People Officer of ETRM Group. “From data creation to data destruction and in support of legal and regulatory events ranging from audits and investigations to litigation, we are excited to be able to expand the depth and breadth of our support for current and new clients as part of the ETRM Group.”

L2 Services – An ETRM Group Company will continue to operate with the same staff and locations and now can offer clients expanded services such as cybersecurity, information governance and risk management.

“Adding the print and digital data management offerings and expertise of L2 Services will strengthen our value proposition as we continue to strategically grow ETRM Group to meet the ever-changing data management and data protection needs of our clients,” says Kenya Parrish-Dixon, General Counsel and COO at ETRM Group and a well-known attorney in the cybersecurity and information governance spaces.

ETRM Group is based in Washington, D.C., with offices in Chicago and New York. To contact them, please email sales@ETRMGroup.com or contact@ETRMGroup.com, call 202-900-1906 or visit their website at https://www.ETRMGroup.com.

About Empire Technologies Risk Management Group

Empire Technologies Risk Management Group (ETRM Group) helps law firms, corporations and federal, state and local governments protect data, leverage technology and optimize workflows. The company views cybersecurity as the foundation of every successful legal and technology process, whether it is eDiscovery, managed review or adapting to new standards like remote workforces. Its team of lawyers and technologists have more than 100 years of collective experience in cybersecurity and information governance, having served federal agencies, including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Trade Commission, the White House and Fortune 500 corporations, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.ETRMGroup.com.

About L2 Services

L2 Services – An ETRM Group Company helps clients address the legal, business and information technology challenges associated with the legal discovery core tasks of collection, processing and review for all digital and print information types, formats, and volumes. Serving law firms, corporations and governmental departments with an end-to-end portfolio of services, L2 Services is the premier full-service litigation support service provider serving the nation, coast to coast. For more information, please visit https://www.L2Services.net.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for ETRM Group

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753