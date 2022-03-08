Operational Security Solutions (OSS) Announces Partnership With American Security to Bolster Smart Safe Security Offerings





Premier Risk Management Company Partners With One of the Largest Smart Safe Solution Providers to Diversify Service Offerings





Fresno, CA, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, cannabis-specific compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced today a new partnership with American Security, which in a short period of time has become one of the largest smart safe solution providers in the industry.

As the largest US custom safe manufacturer of high-security safes, American Security holds more than a dozen technology and engineering patents and several industry firsts. The partnership between OSS and American Security will diversify the company’s service offerings, including smart safes for use in heavy use environments and also safes designed for fast and easy field repairs – that boast an average 2.1 years before an onsite call.

“We are very excited to integrate one of the top smart safes in the world into our service offerings for our clients in incredibly challenging and highly regulated emerging markets,” said Scott Solomon, CEO of Operational Security Solutions. “As OSS continues to expand into the East Coast market after successfully dominating the market for secure cash-in-transit and risk and security services in California, this is what our clients can continue to expect: the very best in product and services offerings that are thoroughly vetted by the OSS team.”

American Security smart safes offer OSS superior visibility into cash reporting, including email reports and dashboard reporting, and an easy-to-use system that includes QR codes and reference guides for quick training in the field for highly regulated companies. The American Security smart safes also provide OSS with 9V battery connections to open doors during power outages, removable bill readers to easily clear bill jams, and remote management of the entire footprint.

“Our new partnership with OSS gives us the opportunity to place American Security smart safes in front of some of the leading financial institutions and businesses serving highly regulated emerging markets,” said Donny McKay, VP Marketing & Engineering. “We’re excited to continue to enhance and grow the already trusted American Security product line and brand.”

OSS offers industry-leading security offerings, cannabis-specific financial service solutions and relationships, connecting highly regulated businesses that struggle to get banking services with financial institutions that have specific programs designed for the industry or organizations that are unable to be serviced by certain banks. Notably, OSS boasts a no-loss record to-date. To learn more about OSS visit www.opsecsolutions.us.

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was assembled in 2017 by a team of former law enforcement, military and federal service professionals to support the security and banking needs of the legal cannabis industry. OSS was started by professionals that have spent their previous careers battling against the harms done by the illicit narcotics trade -- but have now founded a security and risk management company for the legitimate, legal cannabis industry. OSS breaks down the real risks for an industry that has limited access to banking services and provides the solutions needed from long years of law enforcement and government experience.

About American Security

American Security, founded in 1946 and based in Fontana, CA, is the largest manufacturer of US-made custom home and commercial safes. American security is the safe brand preferred by more locksmiths than any other brand offering the best in burglary and fire protection for home or office. Our full line of safes include gun safes, high security safes, burglary and fire safes, digital safes, utility safes, depository safes, pharmacy safes, and smart safes. For 75 years American Security has led the safe and security industry in innovation, developing new and patented technology with the help of our customers to help protect what's most valuable to them. If it's got be safe, it's got be American Security.

