Epazz Holdings: ZenaTech Showcases Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) ZenaDrone 1000 in a Series of International Drone Conventions in 2022

ZenaDrone Integrates Metaverse software, Machine Learning Software and Artificial Intelligence Software Into a Powerful UAV Solution

CHICAGO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that its spin off company ZenaTech’s flagship product, ZenaDrone 1000 UAV, kicks off the year with international trade exhibitions, starting with the UMEX Unmanned Aerial Systems Exhibit in Abu Dhabi.

ZenaDrone technical and sales teams attended the Unmanned Systems Conference 2022 together with the UMEX and SimTEX exhibitions at Abu Dhabi City, UAE, on February 20 to 23 with the theme, “Unmanned, unbound: Realizing the Promise of the Unmanned Revolution.” The conference generated a large number of leads and has already set up a major sales pipeline for the company.

Video: ZenaDrone 1000 at the UMEX Conference February 2020 URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvHgsrI5vWg

The UMEX Exhibit in Abu Dhabi is the first of many international shows and exhibits that the ZenaDrone 1000 will attend. The ZenaDrone team, spearheaded by CEO, Director, and Founder Dr. Shaun Passley, presented in the conference showcasing the actual ZenaDrone UAV and elaborate on its powerful multi-functional features suitable for defense, security, surveillance operations, and supply chain logistics. Simon Henry, the Business Development Manager of ZenaDrone UK, will manage the promotion and marketing of the ZenaDrone 1000 in the exhibit booth in all subsequent conventions.

ZenaDrone team is gearing up to exhibit and present in the Unmanned Systems and Robotic Summits, National Harbor Maryland on March 16-17, in Amsterdam Drone Week on March 29-31, and in the AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022 in Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, on April 25-28, 2022.

ZenaDrone 1000 is an intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that incorporates machine learning software, artificial intelligence (AI) software and metaverse software. It was created to revolutionize the farming sector and later evolved into a multi-functional industrial smart drone. It aims to provide the public and private organizations with complete drone service solutions, especially in the Military and Police aerial scanning and surveillance operations. The conference allows international drone enthusiasts to know the benefits and uses of the ZenaDrone 1000 technology.

Epazz and ZenaTech, Chairman and CEO Dr. Shaun Passley commented: "We were very excited to showcases our ZenaDrone 1000 at the UMEX in February. Hundreds of people wanted to learn more about the drone and all of the features it offers."

About ZenaDrone, Inc. (https://www.zenadrone.com/)

ZenaDrone, Inc. is dedicated to improving intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology that incorporates machine learning software, artificial intelligence (AI) software and metaverse software. It was created to revolutionize the farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent multi-functional industrial surveillance, inspection, and monitoring solution.

About ZenaTech, Inc.

ZenaTech software systems provide a full range of multi-industry hardware and software solutions for healthcare, Education, Finance, Law, Government, Business, and Private sectors. At ZenaTech, we customize business software solutions to meet your structural requirements. We specialize in software development and program applications, including call center software, cloud-based service desk software, customer communication system, drone camera, and flying stabilization system program, facility automation software solution, industrial safety management software, medical records and medical billing management software, and security recording and surveillance management software.

About Epazz, Inc. (https://www.epazz.com/)

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company specializing in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete business web-based software package for small to midsized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex™ (room scheduling software) and Provitrac™ (an applicant-tracking system).

