Fabletics pledges $25k to Girl Up in honor of International Women’s Day

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of International Women’s Day, Fabletics, the largest digitally-native activewear brand in the world*, has released the limited-edition ‘She Can Do Anything’ Tee as a gift with purchase for its VIP members and committed a $25K donation to Girl Up, an organization dedicated to advancing girls’ skills, rights and opportunities to become leaders.



As a brand built around female empowerment and inclusivity, Fabletics is proud to continue its partnership with Girl Up for the fifth consecutive year. Founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010, Girl Up’s leadership development programs have impacted 125,000 girls through 5,600 Clubs in 130 countries and in all 50 U.S. states, inspiring a generation of girls to be a force for gender equality and social change.

“The girls in our global community are already at the forefront of change advancing equality in their communities. We’re proud to partner with Fabletics in celebrating the power of girls and women around the world,” said Melissa Kilby, Executive Director at Girl Up.

“At Fabletics, we believe each and every girl should feel empowered to accomplish anything she sets her mind to,” says Ginger Ressler, Co-Founder of Fabletics, who is featured in Fabletics’s International Women’s Day campaign. “We are thrilled to anniversary our partnership with Girl Up and support such an important cause.”

The limited-edition Fabletics ‘She Can Do Anything’ Tee is relaxed in fit, gender neutral and designed on the brand’s bestselling Micah muscle tank silhouette. Cut from a soft jersey fabric in a versatile soft grey, the tee is available in sizes XS-XXL. Fabletics is encouraging its VIP members to style the ‘She Can Do Anything’ Tee with their favorite leggings, pants or jeans to show support of women everywhere. To receive the gift with purchase, customers must be a VIP member and make a purchase between March 6-8th, while supplies last.

Fabletics will use its social platforms through March to bring attention to International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month with social giveaways and a variety of content highlighting the diverse and inspiring Fabletics community across both @fabletics and @fableticsmen.

To learn more about Girl Up, visit https://girlup.org/.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best.

See and shop the collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 75 locations.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96562bbc-f989-4873-979f-5be3006c2250