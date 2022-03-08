Fresko Announces Launch of KitchenHub+, World's First 5-in-1 Food Processor & Blender

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, kitchen appliance innovators Fresko announced the Kickstarter launch of KitchenHub+, World's First 5-in-1 Food Processor & Blender. This smart processing station combines various essential kitchen tools into one for fast, efficient food prep. Now, people have a quick, convenient way to build a healthier lifestyle right from their kitchen. KitchenHub+ is available now for pre-order at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fresko/kitchenhub-affordable-and-hand-free-smart-kitchen-station.

Fresko's KitchenHub+ innovatively combines various cooking appliances into a single-use workstation, which conveniently provides essential food prep features at the touch of a button, saving users time, money, and space on the countertop. KitchenHub+ combines the features of a juicer, grinder, vegetable and fruit cleaner, milk frother and meat mincer to handle any and all daily food prep for seasoned chefs or home users who want to organize and complete food preparation efficiently.

"With today's busy lifestyles, it is harder than ever to stay healthy. As every nutritionist will tell you, a healthy lifestyle begins in the kitchen. That's why we created KitchenHub+. Our innovative five-in-one food prep station takes the place of bulky, space-consuming appliances and provides a simple, intuitive way to prep healthy food fast. With KitchenHub+, meal prep is simple and convenient, making it easier than ever for busy people to prepare a quick, nutritious breakfast smoothie, cube up veggies for lunch or mince lean meats for dinner. KitchenHub+ optimizes food prep so that you can spend more time on the important things in life. Our affordable, space-saving design unclutters your kitchen and becomes the centerpiece for daily food prep. With KitchenHub+, a healthy lifestyle begins at the touch of a button," said Fresko CEO Yong Wang.

This innovative combination food processor and blender uses specialized food containers for different operations and intelligently processes foods. An intuitive one-button design makes automatic processing possible as well as manual control. KitchenHub+ is powered by a 750W high-speed motor that provides fast and efficient processing and blending operations to maximize the efficiency of food prep in just 10 seconds. KitchenHub+ features a sleek, compact, modern design that replaces several other appliances and frees up countertop space for a kitchen that is uncluttered and efficient.

KitchenHub+, World's First 5-in-1 Food Processor & Blender is the easy way to add convenience to the kitchen and make healthy food prep fast and easy. KitchenHub+ is available now with special pricing for early adopters. To learn more visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fresko/kitchenhub-affordable-and-hand-free-smart-kitchen-station.

