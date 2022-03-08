Big Bold Health® Announces $4 Million Series a Round From S2G Ventures for Development of Innovative Immunity Solutions

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunity is the bridge to vibrant health for people and the planet. That's the belief of Big Bold Health, a company that has positioned itself at the intersection of nature's wisdom and modern science.

Big Bold Health was founded by Dr. Jeffrey Bland, a pioneer in the natural products industry and founder of the Functional Medicine movement. After a 40+ year career, he realized the singular importance of immunity as a driver of health for humans, but also for the health of the soil, ocean, and even the planet as a whole.

Big Bold Health is best known for bringing to market the first US crop of certified organic Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat, a naturally gluten-free plant with unparalleled levels of immune-active plant nutrients. These molecules, which include rutin and quercetin, have been studied for their effects on immune and metabolic function. Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat also contains microbiome-supporting fiber that can help promote a healthier GI system, as well as magnesium, zinc, and B vitamins, and even D-chiro-inositol, which is a molecule involved in blood sugar regulation and hormone balance. Big Bold Health is building a reputation for its unique immune-focused products, as well as its robust educational resources and an ongoing commitment to furthering scientific research around immunity.

With the investment from S2G, Big Bold Health will advance its agricultural research on soil health and plant nutrient output, as well as its work on human trials investigating the role of specific plant nutrients on markers of immune health. Product development is focused on a breakthrough concept called Immuno-Rejuvenation. It is a natural biological process that can be nutritionally supported through the use of key phytonutrients, omega-3 fatty acids from minimally processed fish oils, and prebiotic fiber that will be uniquely sourced from Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat. Big Bold Health will also be expanding its platform technologies into digital programs for patients and practitioners.

"There has never been a more important time for the world to focus on immunity," said Dr. Bland, president and founder of Big Bold Health. "While we are facing many crises, we also stand at the crossroads of an unprecedented opportunity to harness the power of food, science, technology, and ecology to solve some of our most serious global issues through the development of meaningful and personalized immunity solutions." This perspective has led Dr. Bland to set ambitious goals for Big Bold Health. Over the next two years, he plans to scale up the organic and agricultural footprint of Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat in the US, as well as launch a unique educational platform that will translate the science of immunity into accessible and actionable behavioral choices that will be supported via an app, personal health coaching, and online interactive events.

As a VC working to connect the dots between consumers, healthy ecosystems, nutritious food and entrepreneurs, S2G is well-aligned with Big Bold Health's mission. "Immuno-Rejuvenation opens up a whole new frontier in personal health, along with a whole new appreciation for the power of food to heal," said Walter Robb, senior executive partner at S2G Ventures and former co-CEO of Whole Foods Market, "With his discovery of the powerful benefits of Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat, and his use of cutting edge and rigorous science, Jeff is pioneering a truly personalized approach to immune system rejuvenation and better quality of life."

S2G Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director Sanjeev Krishnan has joined the board of directors of Big Bold Health, and he will provide strategic advising alongside fellow board members Dr. Jeffrey Bland, Susan Bland, Doug Greene, Steve Wiggins, John Elstrott, Brooke Wade, and Tom Aarts. "Building on decades as a leader in natural products and functional medicine, Dr. Bland brings scientific rigor to the study of immunity and passion for educating doctors and consumers about the power of immune system rejuvenation," said Sanjeev Krishnan, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director at S2G Ventures, "We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Bland and the team at Big Bold Health as they develop evidence-based approaches for food to improve human, soil and planet health."

Media Contacts:

Trish Eury

trisheury@bigboldhealth.com

Natalie Wanner

natalie.wanner@zenogroup.com

About Big Bold Health®

Big Bold Health® is a platform company providing immune health solutions through nature's wisdom and modern science. Current research ranges from soil health to the effects of plant nutrients on human

immunity, which informs the development of products and educational resources for rejuvenating immune health. With the development of digital tools for consumers, patients and health practitioners, Big Bold Health is becoming the world leader in science-backed paths to vibrant immune health for people and the planet.

For more information, visit https://bigboldhealth.com

About S2G Ventures

S2G Ventures is a multi-stage venture fund investing across the food, agriculture, oceans and seafood markets. The fund's mission is to catalyze innovation to meet consumer demands for healthy and sustainable food systems. S2G has identified sectors across the food system that are ripe for change, and is building a multi-stage portfolio including seed, venture and growth stage investments. Core areas of interest for S2G are agriculture, oceans, ingredients, infrastructure and logistics, IT and hardware, food safety and technology, retail and restaurants, and consumer brands. S2G Ventures is a part of Builders Private Capital, the direct investment arm of Builders Vision, an impact platform dedicated to building a humane and healthy planet. For more information about S2G, visit s2gventures.com, tune-in to our podcast, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Related Images











Image 1: Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat





Big Bold Health grows organically certified Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat in the USA.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment